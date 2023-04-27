DUP seeking ‘further movement’ from Government on post-Brexit trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP seeking ‘further movement’ from Government on post-Brexit trade

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Brian Lawless/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Brian Lawless/PA)

The DUP said it is seeking “further movement” from the Government on post-Brexit trade, after presenting a set of proposed actions to address its concerns.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the proposals were partly informed by the findings of a consultative panel he established to assess unionist and business attitudes to the latest EU/UK deal.

Former DUP leaders and first ministers Peter Robinson and Baroness Foster were among those on the eight-member panel.

While the party has not published its findings, Sir Jeffrey said on Thursday that the panel had concluded that the new Windsor Framework deal “doesn’t adequately address the concerns that unionist and businesses have”.

The DUP is currently blocking devolution at Stormont and has said it will not return until it secures further assurances from the Government on Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

The party collapsed the executive in Belfast in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to ensure a free-flowing Irish land border post Brexit.

It did that by creating new regulatory and customs checks on the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

The Windsor Framework struck by London and Brussels sought to reduce the red tape on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, while still maintaining dual market access for Northern Ireland-based companies to sell freely into Britain and the EU.

The DUP has said the new accord does not go far enough to address its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey joined representatives from the other main Stormont parties at Hillsborough Castle for talks about budgetary issues.

Afterwards he was asked whether his party was any closer to returning to powersharing.

“No-one is trying to hide the fact that we’re engaging with the Government,” he said.

“Frankly, we’re the only party standing up for Northern Ireland. I’m proud of that.

“I’m proud of the fact that every week I go to Westminster and I engage with the Government on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland to get an outcome that creates the stability that we need in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “What we are doing is taking the findings of the consultation panel’s report and putting those together with our own assessment and we are putting to the Government a set of proposals to bring forward what we believe will help us to solve this problem.

“The main conclusion of the report is of course that the Windsor Framework doesn’t adequately address the concerns that unionists and businesses have and therefore we need to see further movement on the part of the UK Government to get us to that outcome.

“That’s the outcome we want. An outcome that works for everyone.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris declined to be drawn on the discussions with the DUP.

“I’ve found in my time in politics that you can only really deliver any results by keeping private conversations confidential,” he said at Hillsborough.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he believed the DUP would re-enter Stormont in the autumn.

“It was quite clear from the discussions (at Hillsborough) that the Westminster Government and the DUP are talking about what can be done in the margins in order to get the Executive up and running,” he said.

“We’re not being kept privy to that, it’s being kept secret.”

