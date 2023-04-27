Relatives’ relief as loved ones touch down on British soil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relatives’ relief as loved ones touch down on British soil

By Press Association
Hafiz Sinada greets his children as they arrive at the Radisson Blue hotel at Stansted Airport (Chris Radburn/PA)
Hafiz Sinada greets his children as they arrive at the Radisson Blue hotel at Stansted Airport (Chris Radburn/PA)

Relatives of UK citizens evacuated from war-torn Sudan have spoken of their relief after their loved ones touched down on British soil.

The Foreign Office has said 897 people have been evacuated from Sudan on eight UK flights as of 4pm on Thursday, with further flights expected.

British citizens have been told to make their way to the Wadi Saeedna airstrip 20 miles outside the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Families waited hours at the airstrip before being flown to Larnaca, Cyprus, and eventually to the UK, where they landed at Stansted Airport.

Sudan unrest
British nationals arrive at the Radisson Blue hotel at Stansted after being airlifted from Sudan (Chris Radburn/PA)

The relief was clear to see as people walked into the arrivals lounge on Thursday.

Sara Abdanna told the PA news agency how she had to wait for her 13-year-old son, Ahmed Mohammed, to make his way back to the UK after he visited family members in Sudan.

Ms Abdanna, 42, a mother of two, said: “I have all my family over there, my parents, my sister, my brothers, all of them. I just hope this situation gets better for them and this all stops.”

She continued: “I’m so glad and so happy to see him. I’m so grateful for the British Government. From the beginning we got the right support for him.

“They contacted him and managed to bring him home safe. I wish, if they can, to force the military to stop fighting.”

Sudan unrest
The Foreign Office has said 897 people have been evacuated from Sudan on eight UK flights (Chris Radburn/PA)

Mohammed Baldo spoke to PA as he waited for his wife and two-year-old daughter to arrive at Stansted.

He said: “It’s been on and off with the internet connections and everything.

“It’s been hard and times where you can’t get hold of them, you get really nervous because something might have happened to them.”

Mr Baldo, a British citizen, said it was complicated because his wife was not a dual citizen.

He said: “From what I understand, I told her to get to the airfield no matter what, even if they told you not to, there would be someone on the ground who can make a humane decision.

“They let her in and then they got on the plane and then last thing before the plane took off, they had to take her off because they had no clearance to let her fly.

“She was crying and stressed. She said she was going to die, and they didn’t know what to do.”

