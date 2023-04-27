Britons in Sudan urged to head to airfield ‘quickly’ after ceasefire extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Britons in Sudan urged to head to airfield ‘quickly’ after ceasefire extended

By Press Association
More British evacuation flights will take off (PO Phot Arron Hoare/PA)
More British evacuation flights will take off (PO Phot Arron Hoare/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has urged all UK nationals wishing to flee Sudan to come forward “as quickly as possible” despite a three-day extension to the ceasefire being agreed.

The British evacuation mission was potentially bought more time when the rival generals made the deal as the midnight deadline for the resumption of fierce fighting loomed.

The RAF has airlifted nearly 900 people from an airfield near the capital Khartoum but thousands more British nationals may remain in Sudan.

Flights were scheduled to continue regardless but intensified clashes would add extra pressure to the operation and Mr Cleverly had warned that the mission could become “impossible”.

However, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces joined the Sudanese military in agreeing to extend the 72-hour truce that has seen fighting lull to allow citizens and foreign nationals to flee.

Mr Cleverly said: “The UK calls for its full implementation by the generals.

“British evacuation flights are ongoing.

“I urge all British nationals wishing to leave to proceed to the airport as quickly as possible to ensure their safety.”

Britain had been urging the rival generals to extend the ceasefire, which should help stave off a feared humanitarian crisis in Africa’s third largest country.

More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered under the evacuation plans but the true number of citizens there could be far higher.

As of 4pm on Thursday, the Foreign Office said that 897 people had been evacuated over eight RAF airlifts.

The Foreign Office, which has not said how many of the evacuees are Britons or foreign nationals, had been urging citizens to head to the airstrip before the ceasefire ended.

The flights were however scheduled to run past midnight and around 1,000 people are expected to have been lifted to safety by Friday morning.

Military chiefs say they have the capacity to fly at least 500 people per day out of the Wadi Saeedna airfield, north of Khartoum.

Earlier in the day, Mr Cleverly warned that resumption of fighting could jeopardise the evacuation efforts.

“We cannot predict exactly what will happen when that ceasefire ends, but what we do know is it will be much, much harder, potentially impossible,” he told Sky News.

“So, what we’re saying to British nationals is if you’re hesitant, if you’re weighing up your options, our strong, strong advice is to go through Wadi Saeedna whilst the ceasefire is up and running.

“There are planes, there is capacity, we will lift you out. I’m not able to make those same assurances once a ceasefire has ended.”

UK passport holders have been told to make their own way to the airfield and are not being provided with a military escort.

Downing Street rejected calls from people, including Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Keans, to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders and their immediate family.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There is an element of discretion for people on the ground as you might expect, given the circumstances and the challenging situation people will be facing.

“We recognise these are very challenging circumstances and, as we have done on previous occasions, we obviously empower people on the ground to make decisions.”

British nationals about to board an RAF aircraft at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Wednesday after being evacuated from Sudan
British nationals about to board an RAF aircraft at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Wednesday after being evacuated from Sudan (Ministry of Defence/PA)

British ambassador to Sudan Giles Lever had been speaking to the warring parties – the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces – to try to get a ceasefire extension.

The diplomat, who was not in Sudan when the fighting broke out, was being relocated from London to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to play a key role in efforts to end the fighting.

Africa minister Andrew Mitchell warned that an end to the ceasefire could result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan.

“It is essential that a ceasefire is maintained and that a political process is secured,” he told the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House.

“If not, the humanitarian consequences will be incalculable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The path on the Swallow Roundabout.
‘Mystery’ of ‘half-built’ path on Swallow Roundabout in Dundee solved
2
Michelle Williamson has been suspended by the SSSC for a year. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Dundee woman who neglected child suspended from care industry
3
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
4
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
5
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown in St Andrews: Netflix share first look at season 6 as Fife…
6
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
7
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
2
8
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
9
Wil Ritchie with clinical specialist physiotherapist Carol Greig and physiotherapist Katrina Reid. Image: NHS Tayside
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
Daanyall Chowdhury admitted neglecting dogs and cats in Perthshire.
Full story - How callous Perthshire puppy dealer's cruelty was exposed
Bill Rodger tending to his garden, and the 'Bill Rodger' rhubarb variety at Kellie Castle. Image: The Rodger family.
Family reunited with late father's namesake rhubarb at Kellie Castle
Dundee woman Katy Wood has overhauled her health following her MS diagnosis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
How 'bittersweet' MS diagnosis inspired a total health overhaul for young Dundee video games…
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.
The history of Tayside Aviation - from soaring success to crash landing
EXCLUSIVE: Tories' five-step plan to fix rural GP crisis
Artist James McIntosh Patrick at Brae of Balshandie in 1956.
Who is James McIntosh Patrick? Long-lost sketch by renowned Dundee artist discovered ahead of…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Perth High in Scottish Cup final Picture shows; Perth High senior football team with St Johnstone players. Perth High. Supplied by Ross Robinson/Perth High School Date; 25/04/2023
The enduring friendship that has earned Perth High School boys a place in Hampden…
Campaigners are against an East Neuk skatepark at Bankie Park.
Brakes put on East Neuk skatepark decision amid 'toxic' row over location
The centuries old Stone of Destiny. Image: Santiago Arribas Pena.
Stone of Destiny: What it is, its importance to Perth and how it will…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented