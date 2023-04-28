Who is outgoing BBC chairman Richard Sharp?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Who is outgoing BBC chairman Richard Sharp?

By Press Association
Richard Sharp is stepping down as BBC chairman (House of Commons/PA)
Richard Sharp is stepping down as BBC chairman (House of Commons/PA)

Richard Sharp has announced he is resigning as BBC chairman.

The former banker became embroiled in a cronyism row earlier this year over helping former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.

His old friend Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman, went to Mr Sharp with an offer to help Mr Johnson as the then-prime minister struggled financially in 2020.

Mr Sharp, by then working as a Government adviser during the coronavirus pandemic, was able to put Mr Blyth in touch with Simon Case, the country’s most senior civil servant.

The 67-year-old’s links with the political elite also include time as boss to a young Rishi Sunak during his Goldman Sachs career.

Mr Sharp – a major Tory Party donor who was on the board of conservative think tank the Centre for Policy Studies – described Mr Sunak to a friend as “the best young financial analyst he had seen”.

Before his stint at Goldman Sachs, which spanned from 1985 to 2007, he worked in both commercial and investment banking for JP Morgan.

Rishi Sunak
Mr Sharp used to be the boss of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sharp, who read philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, is also a former chairman and an emeritus trustee of the Royal Academy.

He acted as an adviser to Mr Sunak during the pandemic, and played a key role in the creation of the Government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund.

He was also a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee from 2013 until 2019.

Mr Sharp’s appointment as chairman of the BBC, during one of the most turbulent periods in its history in February 2021, was widely regarded as political.

At the time, the corporation faced scrutiny over equal pay, diversity, free TV licences for the over-75s and competition from streaming services like Netflix.

The millionaire pledged to give his £160,000 annual salary for the role to charity.

During his tenure at the BBC, Mr Sharp has defended the broadcaster on numerous occasions and used his platform to highlight the importance of journalism in speaking “truth to power” while lamenting the threat of disinformation faced by the industry.

In 2021, he denied the controversy over the hiring of Jess Brammar as head of news channels had “tainted” her appointment, after her impartiality was questioned following the emergence of old tweets in which she was critical of Brexit.

He criticised the Government’s two-year freeze of the licence fee, describing it as “disappointing” and saying it will lead to “tougher choices” that will affect viewers.

Emily Maitlis
Mr Sharp clashed with former BBC presenter Emily Maitlis (Jane Barlow/PA)

But he later said the board “welcomes an informed debate” about the future funding of the broadcaster, and “nothing should be off the table”.

He also said former BBC presenter Emily Maitlis was “completely wrong” to suggest that “due process wasn’t followed” after she criticised the way the corporation handled her Newsnight speech about Dominic Cummings.

In an apparent reference to former prime minister Theresa May’s former communications director Sir Robbie Gibb, Maitlis said there was an “active agent of the Conservative Party” on the BBC board and that the corporation “sought to pacify” Number 10 after her monologue about the then-chief adviser’s trip to Durham during lockdown.

Mr Sharp told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) that Maitlis’s apparent description of Sir Robbie was “completely wrong” and he was “disappointed” she had made that point.

According to BBC News, Mr Sharp spent part of his childhood in America because his father held senior positions at agrochemical company Monsanto and telecommunications organisation Cable & Wireless.

He has a twin sister, Victoria, who is the president of the King’s Bench Division of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales.

The BBC also reported that he had another sister who died young from cancer, which led him to become a supporter of some of Maurice Saatchi’s campaigns to improve cancer research and care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Richard Sharp is stepping down as BBC chairman (House of Commons/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented