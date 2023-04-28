Who could replace Richard Sharp as chairman of the BBC?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who could replace Richard Sharp as chairman of the BBC?

By Press Association
Sir Nicholas Serota is among the names being put forward for the role of BBC chair (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Sir Nicholas Serota is among the names being put forward for the role of BBC chair (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The resignation of Richard Sharp as BBC chairman leaves a void at the top of the corporation at a time when it faces pressure on different fronts.

The ex-banker formally succeeded Sir David Clementi in early 2021 and his exit comes just over halfway into his four-year term.

Here are some of the figures who could replace Mr Sharp.

– Muriel Gray

British Academy Scottish Awards
Muriel Gray (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gray currently serves as one of the non-executive directors on the BBC board and the member for Scotland.

Starting her career as a broadcaster, she first came to public attention as one of the hosts of Channel 4’s popular music programme The Tube, and also appeared on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 4 in the 80s.

She was the first female rector of the University of Edinburgh and has published a series of horror novels, including The Trickster and Furnace.

– George Osborne

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 – London
George Osborne (Matt Crossick/PA)

Before the appointment of Mr Sharp, former Tory chancellor Mr Osborne was widely tipped as a contender for the role.

He served as editor of the London Evening Standard newspaper from 2017 to 2020 but his appointment prompted criticism from some MPs.

He has been chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership since 2016 and of the British Museum since 2021.

– Charles Moore

Question Time
Charles Moore (Ian West/PA)

Another figure reportedly in the running before Mr Sharp emerged as the preferred candidate, Mr Moore is a former editor of the Daily Telegraph.

In October 2020 media reports suggested he had ruled himself out of the race for BBC chairman, but Mr Sharp’s resignation may offer another opportunity.

Known for his authorised biography of Baroness Thatcher, Mr Moore was given a peerage in July 2020 and made a member of the House of Lords.

– Sir Nicholas Serota

Tate Director Nicholas Serota
Sir Nicholas Serota (Katie Collins/PA)

Sir Nicholas is currently a member of the BBC board and spent almost 30 years as the director of the Tate galleries.

He is currently chairman of Arts Council England, a post he took up in February 2017.

In that time the body has faced criticism for introducing a new funding programme resulting in grant reductions to parts of the opera world and theatres such as the Donmar Warehouse.

Academy-award winner Sir Sam Mendes was among those who protested against the move.

– Sir Robbie Gibb

Brexit
Sir Robbie Gibb, right (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The former journalist had a 25-year career at the BBC before spending two years in Downing Street as communications director under Theresa May.

After leaving frontline politics, Sir Robbie wrote articles criticising the broadcaster, particularly about its supposedly “woke” staff.

Sir Robbie was knighted in Mrs May’s resignations honours list in 2019 and joined the BBC board in May 2021.

In 2021, Labour called for him to be sacked from the board after claims he tried to block of the appointment of Jess Brammar as head of the corporation’s news channels on political grounds.

