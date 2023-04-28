Richard Sharp: What has the row been all about?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Richard Sharp: What has the row been all about?

By Press Association
A screen showing a news report seen through the windows of the BBC in central London, after Richard Sharp announced he was quitting as BBC chairman to “prioritise the interests” of the broadcaster after a report by Adam Heppinstall KC found he breached the governance code for public appointments (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A screen showing a news report seen through the windows of the BBC in central London, after Richard Sharp announced he was quitting as BBC chairman to “prioritise the interests” of the broadcaster after a report by Adam Heppinstall KC found he breached the governance code for public appointments (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC chairman after becoming embroiled in a cronyism row.

The former Goldman Sachs banker, 67, announced on Friday morning that he will stand down at the end of June after the findings of barrister Adam Heppinstall KC’s review into his appointment were published.

Here the PA news agency explains what led to his resignation.

Boris Johnson loan allegations
Richard Sharp failed to disclose he played a role in getting Boris Johnson a loan guarantee (PA)

– What has the row been about?

Earlier this year, Mr Sharp became entangled in a row over helping former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.

His friend Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and a distant cousin of Mr Johnson, went to Mr Sharp with an offer to help Mr Johnson who had found himself in financial difficulty in late 2020.

Mr Sharp, who was working as a Government adviser during the coronavirus pandemic, put Mr Blyth in touch with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the country’s most senior civil servant.

It later emerged that he had played a role in facilitating the loan guarantee before being recommended for the influential role of BBC chairman overseeing the public broadcaster’s independence.

On Friday, Mr Sharp resigned after a report found he “failed to disclose potential perceived conflicts of interest” to the panel that interviewed candidates and advised ministers on his appointment.

The review into his BBC appointment found he had breached the governance code for public appointments.

BBC chairman post
Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, succeeded Sir David Clementi as BBC chairman (DCMS/PA)

– What have other people said about the row?

Former director-general Lord Birt, who led the BBC between 1992 and 2000, previously appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) and addressed the controversy surrounding Mr Sharp.

Lord Birt said: “I don’t think his appointment should stand.

“He is a person of obvious weight and consequence but in one vital respect he was an unsuitable candidate and the appointment process itself was fatally flawed.”

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee
Lord Birt, former director-general at the BBC (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Meanwhile, former head of BBC television news Roger Mosey previously said the next BBC chairman should not be a “political appointment”.

At the time he told Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch podcast that it would be a “great act of statesmanship” for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to de-politicise the appointment.

Mr Mosey also said it would be “an enormous gain” to have the future chairman be “someone who is not seen as being in a pocket of one party or another”.

Similarly, former BBC chairman Sir David Clementi wrote to former culture secretary Oliver Dowden in October 2020 to voice concern from the corporation’s nominations committee about the recruitment process for his replacement.

The letter came amid reports that Charles Moore, the former editor of the Daily Telegraph, was offered the job of chairman before an official process had begun.

Sir David Clementi speech
Former BBC chairman Sir David Clementi (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Sir David said in the letter: “The committee is also concerned about the appointment of my successor as chair.

“We were concerned about the very strong press reports that the Government, even before the job had been advertised, was in discussions with a preferred candidate, including a discussion about salary.”

Lord Moore later ruled himself out for personal reasons with Tory donor Mr Sharp taking over the role, during one of the most turbulent periods in the BBC’s history, in February 2021.

– Did Sharp receive support from the then prime minister?

Mr Johnson previously said Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances.

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking to Sky News in January, Mr Johnson said: “This is a load of complete nonsense – absolute nonsense.

“Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a good and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances – I can tell you that for 100% ding dang sure.

“This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
A screen showing a news report seen through the windows of the BBC in central London, after Richard Sharp announced he was quitting as BBC chairman to “prioritise the interests” of the broadcaster after a report by Adam Heppinstall KC found he breached the governance code for public appointments (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented