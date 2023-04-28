UK to end evacuation flights from Sudan within 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

UK to end evacuation flights from Sudan within 24 hours

By Press Association
Downing Street has rejected calls to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders (PA)
The UK will end evacuation flights from Sudan within the next 24 hours, the Government has announced.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said rescue operations would cease following a “significant decline” in the number of British nationals coming forward to flee the war-torn country.

Some 1,573 people on 13 flights have been evacuated from the Wadi Saeedna airfield near the capital of Khartoum but thousands more UK passport holders may remain.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is urging those left in Sudan to travel to the site before 12pm local time on Saturday in order to be processed for the last flight.

It comes amid criticism of the pace of the British evacuation, which was bought more time after a three-day extension to the ceasefire between warring generals was agreed on Thursday.

Mr Dowden denied the Government would effectively “abandon” those who have been unable to make the potentially dangerous journey to the airfield with its decision to cease flights.

“I wouldn’t accept that characterisation. The first thing I would say is that every single British national that has come forward and their eligible dependants have been put safely on to a plane,” he said.

Sudan unrest
A British soldier checks the identification of evacuees at Wadi Saeedna airfield (PO Phot Arron Hoare/MoD/PA)

“We are seeing those numbers declining significantly and, just like other countries, as those numbers decline we have put an end date on this.”

He said “consular assistance” will remain available at exit routes from the country after the end of evacuation flights.

Downing Street has so far rejected calls to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders and their immediate family.

Concerns have been raised that the current approach could see families split up or some members left behind, with Labour calling on ministers to use the longer window to extend eligibility for evacuation before it is “too late”.

