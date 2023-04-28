All state schools in England could be affected by co-ordinated strikes in autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

All state schools in England could be affected by co-ordinated strikes in autumn

By Press Association
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

All state schools in England could be affected by walkouts in the autumn term if co-ordinated strike action by teachers and headteachers goes ahead.

Four education unions, which represent the majority of school leaders and teachers across England, have said they will join up for any future industrial action in a long-running dispute over pay.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said up to 400,000 teachers in England could be involved in walkouts in the autumn if all the unions go out on strike.

Currently only the NEU has a mandate to take strike action, with the next walkout planned for Tuesday, and it plans to re-ballot its teacher members in England to take further action in the autumn.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the NASUWT teaching union – which both failed to meet the mandatory 50% turnout threshold required for strikes in England in their last ballots – will re-ballot members in England during the summer term.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) is also due to hold a formal ballot for national strikes in England for the first time in its history.

Asked about the impact of possible co-ordinated strike action at a press conference at the NAHT’s annual conference in Telford, Mr Courtney said: “I think with our four unions you would find that every state school in England would be affected by the dispute and that would put you up at 300,000-400,000 teachers… involved in taking the action, I would have thought.

“We don’t want to take it. We want to find a solution. But with all four of us acting together I think we will all pass the Government’s undemocratic thresholds and so it would be an enormous response from our members.

“We would sincerely apologise to parents for disrupting their children’s education if we’re pushed to that. And we would sincerely apologise to them for disrupting their home and their working lives. However, what we are seeing is disruption in children’s education every week of the school year.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, told the press conference: “I have been around a decade and I have never seen the co-ordination that we are seeing here.”

Asked if the education sector could face the biggest strikes on record if all ballots are successful, Mr Whiteman said: “The steps now are to get through the thresholds and then to sit and meet and discuss what co-ordinated action actually looks like once we get through those thresholds.

“So it is a difficult question to answer one way or the other. Potentially yes, but we don’t know what that action looks like right now.”

Delegates at the NAHT’s annual conference in Telford on Friday afternoon unanimously passed a motion to ballot for strike action in the dispute over pay.

The Government’s recent pay offer was described as “derisory” and an “insult”  by delegates at the conference.

After intensive talks with the education unions, the Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% rise for staff next year.

But all four education unions rejected the offer.

The decision on teachers’ pay in England for next year has been passed to the independent School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB).

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

On Friday, the NEU wrote to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to give her formal notice that the union would be balloting its teacher members in England from May 15 to July 28 for further strike action.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “The Secretary of State who remains, by some distance, the biggest obstacle to getting a sensible resolution, needs to address this issue head on and come to the negotiating table with all the education unions. This wilful lack of engagement will be something that parents and teachers will not forget.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “For unions to co-ordinate strike action with the aim of causing maximum disruption to schools is unreasonable and disproportionate, especially given the impact the pandemic has already had on their learning.

“Children’s education has always been our absolute priority and they should be in classrooms where they belong.

“We have made a fair and reasonable teacher pay offer to the unions, which recognises teachers’ hard work and commitment as well as delivering an additional £2 billion in funding for schools, which they asked for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented