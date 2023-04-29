Fears raised over low NHS staff morale, health leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fears raised over low NHS staff morale, health leader says

By Press Association
People gather in London ahead of a Support the Strikes march in solidarity with nurses, junior doctors and other NHS staff (PA)
People gather in London ahead of a Support the Strikes march in solidarity with nurses, junior doctors and other NHS staff (PA)

A health boss has said NHS leaders have never been so worried over staff morale as nurses are set to go on strike again.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, a membership body for organisations that commission and provide services across the NHS, added that workforce concerns go beyond industrial action with “serious issues” around recruitment.

It comes as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is to hold a strike from 8pm on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday evening.

The RCN previously said it will not agree to derogations, broad areas of care where unions agree to provide staffing during industrial action, meaning nurses in intensive care, A&E and cancer care will be on strike.

Matthew Taylor
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Taylor told BBC Breakfast:  “I talk to NHS leaders all the time and I have never known a period when leaders are so worried about staff morale and there is a sense of a loss of hope.

“We have 120,000-plus of vacancies in the health service. We have been waiting for years for a proper funded workforce plan, so even when these strikes are over, we still have very serious issues of recruitment, retention and of motivation in our health and care system.”

Health workers across the NHS have gone on strike several times in past months in disputes over pay and conditions.

Unions including Unison and the GMB have voted in favour of a Government pay offer to end the strikes, while Unite and the RCN have voted against.

Mr Taylor, who said the strike will leave parts of the NHS “under immense strain”, added: “We are a health service that is always running on hot. If you take capacity out even for a day then it has knock-on effects, but this has been going on six months so those affects have piled up.

“There are hundreds of thousands of cancelled operations and procedures and that is why it is so vital to have a resolution to this dispute.

“If this industrial action were to roll on into the summer then it would make it almost impossible for us to meet the targets that we have, in backlog and other areas of patient care.”

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen defended the strike and said cancelled medical appointments were not just the result of industrial action.

She told BBC Breakfast: “I hear and listen on a daily basis from our nursing staff that work within Great Ormond Street and many other hospitals, of how they have to deal and manage with those cancellations on a daily basis. They are left to actually have to break that news to patients.

UK strikes in April & May
(PA Graphics)

“I think it is a bit disingenuous to say that those cancellations happen only on a day of strike because actually that is not true.

“Haven’t we now seen very clearly what happens in the NHS when you don’t have nurses. The NHS can’t cope without nurses.”

She said she hopes healthcare leaders are “now signalling to this Government that we need to sort nursing out otherwise patients in this country will not get a better service”.

NHS England is urging the public to use the health service wisely.

It said emergency and urgent care would remain the priority, with people asked to use other services such as pharmacies and 111 where possible.

Industrial strike
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen on the picket line (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Nurses make up a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce.

NHS England warned that staffing levels for some areas of the country will be “exceptionally low, lower than on previous strike days”.

It added the number of rescheduled appointments due to strike action is set to hit half a million next week.

A High Court judge ruled on Thursday it would be unlawful for the RCN strike to continue into Tuesday as originally planned, meaning it will now end just before midnight on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Sammy the Tammy got the celebrations under way. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Clyde verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars win…
Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
MV Fingal as she is today - as Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel'. And when she was a lighthouse tender ship serving keepers.
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar in Guilt.
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented