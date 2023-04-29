Senior Tory MP blames Home Office for small boats crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Senior Tory MP blames Home Office for small boats crisis

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaking in the House of Commons (PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaking in the House of Commons (PA)

Failures at the Home Office are to blame for the small boats crisis, a senior Tory MP has said.

Sir Bob Neill criticised Suella Braverman’s planned immigration reforms for focusing too heavily on the law rather than tackling the asylum backlog.

People who cross the English Channel are not going through the tribunals system quickly enough because of a lack of resources, the chair of the Justice Select Committee suggested.

The Illegal Migration Bill would change the law so people who risk the journey from France are detained and then promptly removed, either to their home country or a safe third country such as Rwanda.

The plan to send migrants to the east African nation – a policy ruled lawful by High Court judges – has so far been stalled by legal action and no flights have taken off.

Asked on GB News whether the reforms in the Bill will work, Sir Bob said: “I’m not convinced they will. A lot of the emphasis has been put on changing the law and on legislative solutions.

“I don’t think that’s where the issue lies. The real problem is that the system doesn’t work efficiently enough. We’re not getting a system where people who come in, potentially unlawfully, are being sent through the immigration tribunal and asylum system quickly enough.

“Administrative failures of the Home Office are to blame. That’s happened under successive home secretaries going back over years. The Home Office is not efficient. Changing legal tests won’t matter if you haven’t got enough people to do the investigations. I would put more resources into that. ”

MPs backed the Home Secretary’s Bill by 289 votes to 230 in the Commons last week.

Although the legislation cleared the lower chamber, it will face a stiff test in the Lords when it undergoes further scrutiny.

Critics of the legislation have dismissed it as unworkable, while right-wing Conservative MPs believe it does not go far enough.

Others on the liberal wing of the party, including former prime minister Theresa May and former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, want greater protections for minors and victims of human trafficking.

Ministers have already given in to some demands to avoid potential revolts, with a series of Government amendments approved in the Commons.

The Government has been unable to say whether the legislation complies with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Refugee Council and Barnardo’s estimated the Bill could lead to the detention of nearly 15,000 lone migrant children over the next three years.

More than 5,500 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel this year, according to Government figures.

