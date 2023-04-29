Sunak hits out at ‘selfish saboteur’ protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak hits out at ‘selfish saboteur’ protesters

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters as they take part in a slow march protest through London as part of the group’s campaign to convince the Government to end all new oil and gas projects in the UK. Picture date: Monday April 24, 2023.
Just Stop Oil protesters as they take part in a slow march protest through London as part of the group’s campaign to convince the Government to end all new oil and gas projects in the UK. Picture date: Monday April 24, 2023.

Rishi Sunak has hit out at “selfish saboteur” protesters who slow traffic as part of their demonstrations after the Government announced it would increase police powers to stop the tactic being used.

It comes as ministers plan to push through measures that will widen the legal definition of serious disruption to enable officers to stop activists slow walking after similar legislation was rejected by the Lords.

Protest groups including Just Stop Oil often use the tactic to block roads in a way that does not involve sitting in the middle of the street to bring traffic to a standstill.

Just Stop Oil protest
Just Stop Oil protesters (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Sunak told the Sun on Sunday: “The public want us to put a stop to selfish saboteurs disrupting their lives – and so do I.

“Sun on Sunday readers deserve a no-nonsense approach. They deserve to see law-abiding citizens protected against a minority trying to make their lives miserable.”

The Prime Minister accused Labour of having “sided with the disrupters” by voting against new powers for police and “Sir Softie” Keir Starmer of pandering to “activist supporters”.

“We will not allow Sir Softie to stitch this up for his activist supporters. We will always put the majority first,” he told the paper.

“The British people have a glorious summer of celebration ahead. Our history, music and sporting prowess will be on display, making us all proud to be British.

“With our new laws we’ll crack down on the minority for the majority.”

Rishi Sunak
Mr Sunak made the claims in the Sun on Sunday (Andrew Milligan./PA)

But opposition parties accused the Prime Minister of “hollow promises” and and “chasing headlines” to distract from his failure to tackle crime.

Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesman, Alistair Carmichael, said: “The Conservative Government are once again seeking to expand police powers when they haven’t even managed to get the basics of policing right.

“Rishi Sunak cannot continue to hide behind hollow promises to broaden the police’s authority while crime victims are waiting hours for police to turn up and the vast majority of burglaries go unsolved.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “The police have made clear they have long had the powers they need to stop serious disruption. As usual Rishi Sunak is chasing headlines to distract from his failure to solve serious problems on crime and policing.”

A previous amendment to the Government’s Public Order Bill which was backed by Suella Braverman sought to crack down on slow marches by clarifying the definition of serious disruption.

But this was rejected in the upper chamber last February with peers voting by 254 to 240 to kill off the legislation.

The Bill suffered eight defeats in total, setting the stage for a showdown between the Lords and the Commons known as parliamentary ping-pong where the proposed law passes between the two houses.

But because the amendment relating to slow marches was only introduced when the Bill reached the Lords, it could not return to the Commons as it was not in the original legislation passed by MPs.

The Home Secretary is now introducing a statutory instrument which is linked to the Bill in order to bring the law on slow walking into force.

The Government had expressed disappointment at the rejection but Labour frontbencher Lord Coaker said the measures risked damaging “freedoms that we all cherish”.

