I’ll be bolder than Tony Blair on public service reform, pledges Keir Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

I’ll be bolder than Tony Blair on public service reform, pledges Keir Starmer

By Press Association
Labour leader Keir Starmer meets staff at Health Sciences Clinical Simulation Unit in North Yorkshire where along with shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, he met training paramedics and talked to staff about Labour�s health plans. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.
Labour leader Keir Starmer meets staff at Health Sciences Clinical Simulation Unit in North Yorkshire where along with shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, he met training paramedics and talked to staff about Labour�s health plans. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to be bolder than former prime minister Sir Tony Blair in his approach to public service reform if Labour wins the next election.

The opposition leader used an interview with The Observer to pitch his “reforming” vision for the sector, which he said would include radical ideas for the NHS.

The party would go “further than Blair on public services, further than the Tories in the private sector”, Sir Keir told the paper ahead of local elections on Thursday.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair (Charles McQuillan/PA)

Among its policy targets would be a revamp of tuition fees and an acceleration of housing building to get more people on the property ladder, the leader said.

“This will be a bold and reforming Labour government bringing about real change that I hope will be felt through the generations,” Sir Keir said.

“I think we can go beyond what the Blair government did on public services… because I think there is unfinished business there.”

It marks the latest in a series of recent announcements in which the Labour leader has drawn parallels between his vision of government and the policies introduced by New Labour.

Earlier in April, he told the i he would follow a target-driven system to improve NHS waiting times like the model pursued by Sir Tony.

And at the start of the local election campaigns, he echoed the former prime minister’s “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” rhetoric from the 1990s, describing Labour as “very much the party of law and order”.

The Observer also reported that he is understood to have been in talks with the former prime minister about how to approach a first term in office.

It comes as Labour formally announced a set of measures to ramp up housebuilding to “back to the hilt hard working Brits who dream of owning their own home”.

These include the introduction of a target of 70% home ownership and pushing power back to communities by allowing local authorities to regain control.

Sir Keir will say: “The Prime Minister’s inability to take on his party means his weak, reckless, short sighted planning changes, leave generation rent in a headlock.

“We’ll reverse them and enforce requirements on local areas to build in line with local need. My Labour Party won’t be shy about taking on speculators and nimbyism in the name of the next generation of homeowners.

“Our raft of measures – from setting locally led house building targets, to giving first time byers first dibs on developments – will support the aspiration of hard working young Brits and make their dream of home ownership a reality.”

Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Warning your home is not only about having a settled place to live, it’s about pride, reward for hard work, and security for your family.

“In rolling over to his own MPs, Rishi Sunak abandoned a whole generation of young people aspiring to own their own home. The dire consequences of his weakness are already being felt as the housing crisis deepens.”

The Tories hit back, with minister of state for housing and planning Rachel Maclean accusing the party of mixed messages.

“Labour are taking the latest political opportunity to shout from the sidelines on housebuilding – forgetting their record on building homes is abysmal and the hypocrisy of their own shadow levelling up secretary who called for housing targets to be scrapped in her own constituency,” she said.

“The Conservatives have built over two million homes since 2010, delivering the opportunity of homeownership to millions of young people as we get on with our five priorities to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
4
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Labour leader Keir Starmer meets staff at Health Sciences Clinical Simulation Unit in North Yorkshire where along with shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, he met training paramedics and talked to staff about Labour�s health plans. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.
A doctor threatened with a punch on the nose for telling a man his…
Dunfermline lift the League One trophy. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 'score when it matters' again ahead of lifting League One trophy
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media
Andy Kirk hopes for bumper Brechin City backing in Spartans showdown as he urges…
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Road near Meigle closed as emergency crews attend one car crash
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland
Campbell cut a furious figure at Firhill. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell seethes at 'very poor' Arbroath and rues: 'It’s been the same all…
Brechin City skipper Euan Spark battled with Spartans star Cammy Russell. Image: Alex Todd, Sportpix.org.uk
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side suffered late heartbreak…
Campbell's Arbroath will face a final day shootout. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented