Humza Yousaf pledges ‘honest and frank discussion’ on how to tackle poverty

First Minister Humza Yousaf has declared that “nothing should be off the table” when it comes to efforts to tackling poverty in Scotland.

He is to chair a special summit on how to tackle the problem later this week, with Mr Yousaf pledging there will be an “honest and frank discussion”.

It comes after Scottish Government figures published in March showed the number of Scots living in poverty has reached its highest for almost 20 years, with more than 1.1 million adults, children and pensioners affected.

Mr Yousaf, speaking ahead of the summit on Wednesday – which will bring together charities, campaigners, councils and academics, as well as some of those who have struggled for cash – said that “tackling poverty and protecting people from harm is one of the Scottish Government’s three key priorities”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged to have an ‘honest and frank discussion’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said he wanted to hear “fresh ideas about what else we could be doing together” at the event.

Mr Yousaf declared: “Nothing should be off the table, and I am ready to lead an honest and frank discussion on Wednesday.”

He said that while the Holyrood ministers only had “limited powers” and a “fixed budget” they had already “taken a range of actions that are making a real difference”.

Mr Yousaf said almost £3 billion had been spent both this year and last year on policies aimed at tackling poverty and helping protect people during the current cost-of-living crisis.

He said payments introduced by the Scottish Government, including the Scottish Child Payment – a payment of £25 per week per child made to low-income families – provided more help than was on offer south of the border.

But the First Minister added: “There is also much more to be done to reverse the impact of the UK Government’s policies of austerity and lack of concrete action on the cost-of-living crisis, which have contributed to rising poverty across the UK.”

He continued: “I firmly believe that all of us across society want Scotland to be the best place to grow up and the best place to live.

“I am determined to harness that shared ambition so we leave no stone unturned in the drive to create a more equal and more socially just Scotland.”