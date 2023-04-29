Cold calls on financial deals to be banned under Government plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cold calls on financial deals to be banned under Government plans

By Press Association
A woman using a laptop (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A woman using a laptop (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Cold calls which cheat people out of their money by tricking them into buying fake investments are to be banned under government plans to be announced next week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the move is needed to “prevent fraudsters from infiltrating their way into people’s lives in the first place.”

The aim is to extend a current ban which stops cold calls about pension products so it covers calls selling any financial product.

The ban on pension products aims to make anyone receiving such a call confident enough to hang up and report the scammer.

Mr Sunak said: “Scammers devastate lives and livelihoods, preying on people’s fears to cheat them out of their money.

“To clamp down on these crimes, we have to prevent fraudsters from infiltrating their way into people’s lives in the first place.

“That’s why we’re stopping scams at source by taking away the routes used to target victims, keeping people safe and shielding them from the criminals responsible.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Phil Noble/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Phil Noble/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “Fraudsters are the lowest of the low.

“They seek to rob people of their hard-earned money through deception and exploitation, and relentlessly search for new ways to trick people.

“Banning cold calls and stopping fraudsters using technology is the start in our fightback against these cowards who hide in the shadows.”

Once in force, people receiving a call offering them products, such as sham crypto currency schemes or types of insurance, will know that it must be a scam, helping to stop people falling victim to fraudsters trying to dupe them.

It comes after developments in modern technology have opened up new ways for criminals to inflict harm, often pretending to be a loved one or a legitimate business to scam people out of their money.

The new strategy is to be launched by Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman aimed at helping tackle fraud which costs society an estimated £6.8bn a year, according to the Government.

The strategy is also set to include details about plans to improve the protection of victims, including involvement law enforcement and industry, in response to the growing ways fraudsters are using new technologies to target them.

Common scams, which appear to be from trusted services or brands, include texts claiming to be from the Royal Mail which seek to rearrange a delivery, or from a bank, instructing someone to transfer their money.

The proposals will ban so-called SIM farms, electronic boxes made up of bundles of SIM cards, so these devices are not used by scammers to rapidly send fraudulent messages simultaneously to thousands of people.

Scam texts are also used by organised crime gangs to market drugs and the Government hopes the ban will help to shut down this route to target victims.

Up to 41 million adults in the UK were targeted by suspicious calls and texts last summer, according to Ofcom research.

