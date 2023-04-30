Starmer: Labour’s attack advert targeting Sunak was not racist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer: Labour’s attack advert targeting Sunak was not racist

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer defended a Labour advertisement which targets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer defended a Labour advertisement which targets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)

Labour’s attack advert accusing Rishi Sunak of not wanting to see child sex abusers jailed was not racist, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

The Opposition leader defended his party’s ad, which depicted the Prime Minister’s face alongside a slogan suggesting Mr Sunak did not want to see adults convicted of sexually assaulting children imprisoned.

Sir Keir was asked whether the ad targeted the first British Asian Prime Minister in light of racist tropes about grooming gangs.

He told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News: “No. The vast majority of child sex offences are not by people of Asian origin.”

Rishi Sunak
The Labour advert personally targeted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He also suggested he personally stood by the ad because of the Tories’ “unforgivable” approach to criminal justice.

Sir Keir said: “This idea that somehow you can ship in a new Prime Minister – we’ve had five of them now in the last 13 years – that somehow doesn’t bear responsibility.

“They have broken our criminal justice system. It is unforgivable what they have done.”

The Labour leader urged Mr Sunak to follow his example from when he ran the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in taking responsibility for both success and failure.

Sir Keir said he had accepted credit when the CPS secured big prosecutions, including a case in which seven planes had been targeted in the Atlantic in a terrorist plot, and also “carried the can” when it did not.

“We prosecuted that successfully, got awards for that and I took the credit for that on behalf of the organisation. Where we got it wrong, I carried the can,” he said.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, centre, has recently announced a series of measures to ramp up housebuilding (PA)

“But what that meant to me – carrying the can – was identifying what the problem was and what we needed to fix it.

“I looked at the problem, analysed what had gone wrong, rolled up my sleeves and fixed it.”

Arsenal fan Sir Keir also said his party winning the next general election is more likely than his football team becoming Premier League champions.

Lamenting his team’s current prospects, he added: “There’s a lesson in there for politics – we’ve got to fight all the way into the next election.

“We’ve got to fight like we’re five points behind and we’ve got to make our positive case to the electorate.”

The Government, meanwhile, claimed the public will not believe Labour’s “nonsense” attack ads on the Prime Minister.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said Labour’s ad was ‘disappointing’ (Lucy North/PA)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told Sky: “I think if people judge the Prime Minister by his actions, they will see that the substance of that ad was nonsense.”

The Prime Minister recently launched a taskforce to tackle child abuse across the UK, including proposals for a new duty on those in public service to report suspected abuse.

On Labour’s ad, Mr Harper added: “I think it is a very disappointing approach from (Sir Keir), but I don’t actually think the public will buy it.”

The continuing row over the ad comes ahead of the local elections on Thursday which are widely seen as a litmus test of the public mood ahead of an expected general election next year.

In an interview with the Observer ahead of the polls, Sir Keir pledged ambitious changes to public services if he comes to power.

He promised to be bolder than former prime minister Sir Tony Blair in his approach to public service reform if Labour wins the next election, as well as going “further than the Tories in the private sector”.

Alongside drawing parallels to the New Labour era, Sir Keir has announced a series of measures to ramp up housebuilding and introduce a target of 70% homeownership across the UK.

