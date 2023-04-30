Convicted terrorists face tighter cell checks in prison to curb radicalisation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Convicted terrorists will face tighter checks on their cells to prevent them from hiding extremist literature, the Government has said.

The measures are designed to stamp out a tactic seen in some wings whereby books are stockpiled with smaller pieces of radical text inside them to throw off prison officers.

There is currently no limit on the number of books prisoners can keep in their cell, but the new rules will state they must fit into two medium-sized boxes with a maximum weight of 15kg.

Ministers hope the curbs will prevent extremists from spreading terrorist ideology and radicalising other inmates.

Those serving time for terrorist offences will also be prevented from delivering sermons, the Ministry of Justice said.

The most dangerous prisoners are already banned from leading Friday calls to prayer, and a report last year by Jonathan Hall KC found that inmates promoting Islamist terrorism will “boycott” official Friday prayers and undermine the imam.

But the Government has claimed the ban will be extended “to all faiths” and to include those who are not kept in high-security prisons.

Formally announcing the plans on Sunday, the new Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “Faith can play a vital part in prisoners’ rehabilitation but we must never tolerate terrorists who seek to exploit religious services to advance their own sinister agenda.

“These changes, alongside tougher sentences for terrorists who commit crimes behind bars and our work to separate more of the most radical terrorists, will better protect our hardworking staff, other prisoners and the public.”