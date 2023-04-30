209 Irish citizens and dependents evacuated from Sudan in total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
209 Irish citizens and dependents evacuated from Sudan in total

By Press Association
A plane being unloaded at Wadi Saeedna airport in Khartoum, in Sudan (Ministry of Defence/PA)
A plane being unloaded at Wadi Saeedna airport in Khartoum, in Sudan (Ministry of Defence/PA)

A further 89 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan, bringing the total Irish evacuees to 209, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

The majority of Irish citizens evacuated by air in recent days have been carried on UK flights into Cyprus, the department said.

The UK Government said a flight departed from Wadi Saeedna airfield late on Saturday night.

Rescue effort were carried out amid a faltering ceasefire in the conflict-stricken north African country, with residents reporting heavy explosions and gunfire breaking out again in the capital Khartoum.

Hundreds of people have died in the bloody conflict between two warring generals, one heading up the Sudanese army and the other in charge of a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Micheal Martin, the Irish deputy premier and Foreign Affairs Minister, said Ireland’s Emergency Civil Assistance Team (Ecat) operation in Cyprus and Djibouti is now to be withdrawn.

The mission, named Operation Piccolo, has involved Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) officials being stationed in the countries with the aim of assisting in the evacuation.

Ireland has also received help from France and Spain to airlift Irish citizens, residents and visa holders to safety.

Members of the Defence Forces’ Special Operations Forces unit and the Army Ranger Wing supported the operation.

“On deployment, the team secured the DFA personnel on the ground, liaised with key actors in the airport and assisted DFA in the processing and evacuation of identified Irish citizens/dependents,” the Defence Forces said in a statement.

“The team were also on standby to provide medical assistance if required.”

The evacuation at Wadi Seedna Air Base in Khartoum
The evacuation at Wadi Saeedna Air Base in Khartoum (Ministry of Defence/PA)

Ireland will now maintain an “enhanced multi-location consular presence” for citizens who remain in Sudan – operating from Dublin, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Riyadh and Addis Ababa.

The department said embassies remain in close contact with any citizens in Sudan who have requested assistance.

“I wish to thank the ECAT team and all those involved in our consular response,” Mr Martin said.

“Our primary aim has been to offer our citizens every assistance through what has been an extremely difficult and challenging time.

“Our experienced consular teams in Dublin and in the region will continue to actively respond to the needs of our citizens as the situation evolves.

“I would like to thank our EU partners, the UK, Jordan, Norway and Djibouti for their strong cooperation in this challenging mission,” the Tanaiste added.

On Sunday afternoon, a 72-hour extension of the armistice between the two sides was announced, prompting the UK Government to run an additional evacuation flight from Port Sudan on Monday.

Citizens have been urged to follow the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya on Twitter (@IrlEmbKenya) for updated advice.

