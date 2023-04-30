Most parents fear schools not preparing pupils for world of work – survey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most parents do not believe Scottish schools are preparing children for the modern world of work, a survey suggests.

Research commissioned by the independent school Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow found 77% of parents in Scotland do not believe schools are teaching skills relevant to the job market.

Meanwhile, 65% said schools were more focused on securing university places than the best interests of individual pupils.

Some 38% said the education system is “broken” and 69% said they are worried about the “ageing curriculum”.

The research was conducted by Opinion Matters, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Scottish adults in March.

The education system is currently going through an overhaul, with the national agencies Education Scotland and the Scottish Qualifications Authority being scrapped or replaced by summer 2024.

Kelvinside Academy rector Dan Wyatt said the school wishes to work with the Scottish Government to overhaul the curriculum.

He said: “We all know by now that not all young people learn the same way.

“What’s already happening at Kelvinside Academy is an example of what can be possible when teaching is more centred around skills and practical experience.

“As this year’s diet of exams begin, we are compelled to work within the structure and requirements of an outmoded process.

“Successful young adults need to be creative, collaborative researchers who can apply knowledge to solving problems that will increase business and commercial success.

“Pupils need a flexible learning environment where they can develop the skills needed to become experts, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

“Scotland’s education system needs to evolve and we want to work alongside our new Education Secretary, Jenny Gilruth, and the government to help improve the way we learn in this country for the better.”