King is a ‘force for good’ who will unite the Commonwealth, Commons Speaker says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

King is a ‘force for good’ who will unite the Commonwealth, Commons Speaker says

By Press Association
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the King is a ‘force for good’ who will unite the Commonwealth, ahead of hosting the monarch in Westminster during the week of his coronation (Steve Haywood/UK Parliament/PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the King is a ‘force for good’ who will unite the Commonwealth, ahead of hosting the monarch in Westminster during the week of his coronation (Steve Haywood/UK Parliament/PA)

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the King is a “force for good” who will unite the Commonwealth, ahead of hosting the monarch in Westminster during the week of his coronation.

The Commons Speaker described it as a “wonderful privilege” to be invited to the main event on Saturday, when he will walk in full ceremonial dress to the Abbey.

Sir Lindsay said Charles’ reign will bring a “new relationship” between Parliament and the monarchy as he approaches the role with his own distinct style.

“I’ve got to say what a privilege that we’ve got the sadness of Her Majesty, but we’ve now got the sunrise of a new King coming,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle walks past King Charles and Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sir Lindsay Hoyle walks past King Charles and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of the Queen (John Sibley/PA)

“We have a new monarch and I think that will be a new relationship and a new development between the elected house and the monarch himself.”

The Speaker, who has met Charles on a number of occasions, described him as “witty” and “charming” in their interactions, one of which involved meeting his counterparts from British Overseas Territories for a special lunch.

“I genuinely believe that he is a force for good but not only that, he will bring the Commonwealth together,” Sir Lindsay said.

“He will ensure there is a voice for the overseas territories, which I care fondly about and I know he does as well.

He said the constitutional monarchy represents a “grown-up recognition of democracy in this country” and looks forward to Charles’ reign.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I have never known the monarch to object to what the House of Commons does. I never, ever see that happening. What I see is a grown-up recognition of democracy in this country, that we still have a monarch that plays his part,” the Speaker added.

Sir Lindsay spoke as he welcomed back the 17th State Coach used by Speakers for ceremonial occasions as it returned to the Palace of Westminster for the first time since 2005.

The gilded coach, which weighs more than two tonnes, will be on display for when the King and Queen Consort attend Westminster Hall on Tuesday for a celebratory reception ahead of the coronation.

Charles and Camilla will be hosted by Sir Lindsay as they meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer just four days before the historic ceremony.

“I am very excited that members of the public will have the opportunity to see the Speaker’s State Coach, which was used in so many historic state events, including the Coronations of Her Late Majesty, her father and grandfather,” Sir Lindsay said.

The ornately carved coach is thought to have been made for King William III and Queen Mary II in the 1690s.

William’s successor, Queen Anne, is thought to have presented it to the Speaker of the House of Commons – who used it for royal events

It is the oldest of three great ceremonial coaches in Britain – the others being the Royal State Coach and the Lord Mayor’s Coach.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
3
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
4
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2
5
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
6
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
7
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
8
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
9
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
10
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football