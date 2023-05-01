Attlee the cat has done mouse check ahead of coronation – Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Attlee the cat has done mouse check ahead of coronation – Sir Lindsay Hoyle

By Press Association
Sir Lindsay Hoyle is a lover of cats and other animals (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle is a lover of cats and other animals (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Preparations are under way across the country to ensure events surrounding the King’s coronation go smoothly next week – and Westminster is no exception.

Among those working to get the parliamentary estate in order is Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s menagerie, which has been brought down to London from his home in Lancashire.

Attlee, the cat, has carried out a mouse check ahead of the royal reception in Westminster on Tuesday, while Boris, the parrot, has been “shouting quite loudly”.

“We’ve been trying to get him to sing God Save The King,” Sir Lindsay revealed.

ROYAL Coronation Screens
(PA Graphics)

“He’s been listening very carefully. Attlee has been going round to check there aren’t any mice around and there were absolutely none.”

Animal-loving Sir Lindsay has a number of pets, including Maggie, the tortoise – who is “not for turning” – and a dog, Betty, named after his late predecessor Baroness Betty Boothroyd.

The hard work is likely to pay off, the Speaker suggested, adding: “They may be getting coronation strawberries.”

It comes ahead of Charles and Camilla attending a celebratory reception in the Palace of Westminster just four days before the historic ceremony.

They will be hosted by Sir Lindsay as they gather with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer in Westminster Hall.

The hall, which is the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, was where thousands of mourners filed past while the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was lying in state in September.

It used to be the scene of coronation banquets, and was where monarchs were presented with the coronation regalia before their procession to the Abbey, but both ceremonies have not been staged since George IV’s extravagant coronation in 1821.

Sir Lindsay said it was a “wonderful privilege” to be invited to the ceremony – though his menagerie did not make the guestlist.

He described the modern constitutional monarchy as a “grown-up recognition of democracy in this country” and said he looks forward to Charles’ reign.

“I have never known the monarch to object to what the House of Commons does. I never, ever see that happening. What I see is a grown-up recognition of democracy in this country, that we still have a monarch that plays his part,” Sir Lindsay said.

“I’ve got to say, what a privilege that we’ve got the sadness of Her Majesty, but we’ve now got the sunrise of a new King coming.”

