Starmer: PM has questions to answer over UK grant to firm wife has stake in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer: PM has questions to answer over UK grant to firm wife has stake in

By Press Association
Reports have suggested UK research investment went to a firm his wife Akshata Murty has a stake in (Ben Stansall/PA)
Reports have suggested UK research investment went to a firm his wife Akshata Murty has a stake in (Ben Stansall/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said there are “questions to answer” following reports a company which the Prime Minister’s wife holds a stake in was given public money.

The Sunday Times reported that Study Hall, an education start-up that an investment company controlled by Rishi Sunak’s wealthy spouse Akshata Murty has a financial interest in, was given almost £350,000 of UK grant money.

Study Hall is described on the grant award by Innovate UK as a firm that is “developing a cutting-edge AI-based adaptive learning and assessment platform that can accelerate student progress”.

It comes as Mr Sunak faces a separate probe by the Commons standards tsar into concerns the Conservative Party leader did not properly declare his wife’s shares in a childcare agency that benefited from the Budget.

Labour leader Sir Keir, speaking to the PA news agency about the Study Hall grant during a visit to Blackpool, Lancashire, said: “I think there are questions to answer in relation to this.

“There seems to be an emerging pattern of behaviour here, so I think the sooner those questions are answered the better.”

The grant was awarded by Innovate UK, an arm’s-length body funded by Government money that provides financial assistance and other support to companies developing new products or services.

Announcing the six-figure funding for the 12-month period between August 2022 and August 2023, Innovate said adaptive learning and assessments being developed by Study Hall could “help optimise the large sums of public and private funds invested in high-dosage tutoring and school intervention programmes”.

The grant abstract continues: “Study Hall boosts engagement and increases teaching and learning efficiency, saving taxpayers, teachers, parents and students time and money.”

Companies House records show that Catamaran Ventures UK Limited, the investment company controlled by Mrs Murty, has a stake in the education technology start-up.

Local elections 2023
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister had questions to answer over the funding for Study Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

A confirmation statement dated August 31 suggests Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd held 2,474 shares in Study Hall at the time of the statement’s submission.

The Sunday Times said there were no subsequent documents indicating the shares had been sold.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing and the money was awarded before Mr Sunak entered Downing Street, having taken over from Liz Truss in October.

A spokeswoman for UK Research and Innovation said: “All Innovate UK funding decisions are made through a rigorous, transparent process by independent experts.”

No 10 has been approached for comment.

The focus on Mrs Murty’s investments follows an extension of a probe into the Prime Minister’s potential breach of the rules on declaring financial interests.

Standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg originally opened the inquiry following concerns that Mr Sunak did not detail his wife’s shares in a childcare agency that benefited from a Budget policy providing incentive payments for childminders entering the profession.

Mr Sunak declared Mrs Murty’s stake in Koru Kids in the ministerial register of interests after he failed to mention it when being questioned by an MP on the Liaison Committee.

Mr Greenberg has since added a second strand to his inquiry, under rules forbidding MPs to “disclose details” in relation to any investigation he is undertaking without consent.

Mr Sunak’s family finances previously faced scrutiny while he was chancellor when the “non-dom” status of his wife was revealed.

The arrangement reportedly saved her millions while the cost of living soared.

Following the controversy, Ms Murty, the fashion designer billionaire’s daughter who married Mr Sunak in 2009, declared she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
3
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
4
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
5
Scottish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst pipe in Dundee. Image: Scottish Water
Repair completed after burst pipe leaves Dundee homes without water
6
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
7
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
3
8
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
9
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
10
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2