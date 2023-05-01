Sir Keir Starmer sidesteps questions over probe into Labour’s hiring of Sue Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Keir Starmer sidesteps questions over probe into Labour’s hiring of Sue Gray

By Press Association
Sue Gray resigned from the Civil Service in March after accepting a senior Labour Party position (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sue Gray resigned from the Civil Service in March after accepting a senior Labour Party position (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to be drawn on questions about Sue Gray following speculation the party could have to wait a year for the former senior civil servant to start as his chief of staff.

Sir Keir said there is a “process in place” when asked about reports that it could be recommended that there be a 12-month gap between Ms Gray’s resignation from the Cabinet Office and starting her employment with the Labour Party.

He was also asked about suggestions that Ms Gray, who led a Government investigation into allegations of parties being held in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown, could be found to have breached the Civil Service Code with her switch.

Sir Keir, asked about the Sunday newspaper report by broadcasters during a local election campaign visit to Blackpool, said: “Sue Gray has a formidable reputation and there is obviously a process that is being gone through.”

Local elections 2023
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer sidestepped questions about Sue Gray while on the local election campaign trail (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, he switched the conversation on to the cost-of-living crisis, which he said was the main topic on voters’ minds ahead of Thursday’s council elections in England.

The Commons order paper indicates that on Tuesday a written statement will be made offering an “update into the circumstances leading to the resignation of a senior civil servant”.

It follows a report in the Mail On Sunday that a Cabinet Office investigation into Ms Gray’s departure from her position as second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office could conclude that the former pub landlady’s talks with Labour breached the Civil Service Code.

Separately, The Times reported that it had been told by Whitehall sources that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had been “instrumental” in recommending that Ms Gray should be barred from taking the senior Labour role until March.

The anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), is currently reviewing the terms of Ms Gray’s departure and new job offer.

It can set recommendations for when senior people leave government, including calling for a cooling-off period to avoid any conflict of interest.

The Civil Service Code stipulates that officials of Ms Gray’s seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment but Acoba could recommend that it is a longer wait.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer announced in March that Sue Gray had accepted the role as his chief of staff (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Acoba does not have the power to block an appointment, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make the final decision over the rules.

Labour has pledged to abide by any Acoba recommendation in relation to the hiring of Ms Gray.

Senior party figures have regularly looked to sidestep the question of when conversations with Ms Gray and Sir Keir started about the possibility of her taking a top job in the Opposition leader’s office.

Sir Keir announced in March that Ms Gray had accepted the role as his chief of staff in a move which is said to be focused on planning for Labour’s transition into power if the party wins the next general election.

The party is currently riding high in the opinion polls against Mr Sunak’s Conservative Party, with recent surveys putting Sir Keir’s outfit almost 20 points in front.

Ms Gray’s decision to take the Labour job angered Boris Johnson and his Tory allies following her investigation into partygate, with claims being made that her jump called into question the neutrality of the Civil Service.

Speaking at the time that her exit from government was confirmed, former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said it was “hard not to feel that she has been rewarded and offered a plum job for effectively destroying a prime minister and creating a coup”.

Peter Riddell, a former commissioner for public appointments, said a cooling-off period until at least the new year could help satisfy ministerial concerns about officials being poached by those outside government.

The former journalist told Times Radio: “I think a substantial period is reasonable, mainly as an act of reassurance… to reassure current ministers that their senior civil servants aren’t going to just be here today, gone tomorrow.

“I think a period possibly lasting to the end of the year would be reasonable in that stage. It may well be longer than that, because there is a lot of strong feeling, not least among civil servants and ministers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the incident in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy
2
Police at Hilltown Court in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 42, scalded with boiling water during Dundee street attack
3
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
4
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
5
Dundee fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider
6
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
7
Friends take a selfie at East Sands beach during the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
8
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
9
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes