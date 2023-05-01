Tories call on MSPs to support scrapping tighter marine protection proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories call on MSPs to support scrapping tighter marine protection proposals

By Press Association
Fishing would be banned in up to 10% of Scottish waters under the plans (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fishing would be banned in up to 10% of Scottish waters under the plans (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives are urging MSPs to back their calls for the Scottish Government to ditch “deeply damaging” plans to restrict fishing in proposed new marine protection areas.

A consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA) closed last month, with the proposals potentially limiting fishing in more than 10% of Scotland’s waters.

The Scottish Conservatives will hold a debate at Holyrood on Wednesday calling for the plans to be reconsidered.

The party’s rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton claimed the “overwhelming influence” of the Scottish Green Party is the “driving force” behind the proposals.

The Greens believe the proposals are vital to protecting Scotland’s waters and ensuring the sustainability of the fishing industry.

Ms Hamilton called on SNP MSPs who have voiced concerns about the plans – including Kate Forbes, Fergus Ewing and Karen Adam – to vote for her party’s motion at Holyrood.

She said: “The current proposals put forward in relation to Highly Protected Marine Areas from the SNP-Green government would be deeply damaging for our fishing and coastal communities.

“It is little wonder that the sector and those communities have lined up to oppose these plans in the strongest possible terms. The Scottish Conservatives share those concerns, which is why we are forcing a vote this week in parliament.

“The time has come for MSPs of all political persuasion to row in behind our motion and stand up for our fishermen and coastal communities against these plans, which have been designed without any scientific basis.

“The SNP-Green plans are completely unworkable and must be urgently reconsidered. We have heard SNP MSPs representing Highland and island communities voice their opposition. Now they must back up their warm words and back our motion.

“Make no mistake, the overwhelming influence of the ‘wine bar revolutionaries’ in the Greens – who have no idea about the rural way of life – are the driving force behind this illogical plan.

“The Scottish Conservatives will always stand up for Scotland’s fishing industry and I hope that fellow MSPs will join me and my party in sending the strongest possible message to the nationalist coalition that their HPMA plans cannot go ahead.”

Scottish Greens coastal spokeswoman Ariane Burgess pointed to the “no take” zone at Lamlash Bay in Arran as a successful example of the type of restrictions planned.

She said: “(HPMA) will allow our fish stocks and marine environments to replenish and flourish and to go from strength to strength. These benefits will spill over beyond the protected zones, benefiting nearby fishers and coastal communities that depend on healthy seas.

“Where no take zones have been introduced, they have been successful and have seen real benefits to marine ecosystems and local fisheries. This is what has happened in Lamlash Bay in Arran.”

Ms Burgess said her party wants other coastal communities to reap the same benefits.

She added: “The Tories have betrayed the Scottish fishing industry time and time again, from branding it expendable when haggling over fishing quotas to failing to deliver promises made about the fabled benefits of Brexit.

“What’s worse, they are happy to roll out HPMAs in England, but when it comes to Scotland they have a very different view.

“It really is no surprise they are failing communities and future generations again in trying to undermine another policy that can help fight climate change and biodiversity loss.”

Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary Mairi McAllan said: “We must be prepared to take action that corresponds with the scale of the climate and nature crisis, but we must do so via a fair and just transition which empowers communities and shares in the benefits of a green economy.

“I recognise there is considerable strength of feeling on this issue, which is why I wanted to consult so early in the process on the principles of HPMAs and the criteria that might constitute site selection. The Scottish Government is not at the stage of having any sites in mind.”

She plans to visit coastal and island communities to hear from them directly.

