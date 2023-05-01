Minister to provide update into circumstances of Sue Gray switch to Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister to provide update into circumstances of Sue Gray switch to Labour

By Press Association
An update on a Cabinet Office report into Sue Gray’s departure is due to be presented to MPs (Aaron Chown/PA)
An update on a Cabinet Office report into Sue Gray’s departure is due to be presented to MPs (Aaron Chown/PA)

An update on a review into the circumstances surrounding partygate investigator Sue Gray’s departure from the Civil Service to join the Labour Party is due to be presented to MPs.

A Cabinet Office minister is due to issue a written statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday containing an “update into the circumstances leading to the resignation of a senior civil servant”, according to Parliament’s order paper.

The PA news agency understands the statement will shed more light on how former senior official Ms Gray came to switch from her high-ranking Whitehall position to take a job as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s chief-of-staff.

Several reports have suggested Ms Gray, who led a Government investigation into allegations of parties being held in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown, could be found to have breached the Civil Service Code with her job move.

Local elections 2023
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer is said to want Sue Gray to help his party prepare for power if it wins the next election (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Daily Telegraph reported that the update will suggest Ms Gray held talks with Sir Keir while she was advising the cross-party of MPs on the Privileges Committee about their own inquiry into whether former prime minister Boris Johnson misled the Commons with his assurances that Covid rules were followed in No 10 during the pandemic.

Labour denied that any approach was made while Ms Gray worked in the Cabinet Office’s ethics unit that was corresponding with the committee over its investigation into Mr Johnson.

“The propriety and ethics team handled requests from the Privileges Committee, reporting to minister for Cabinet Office, Jeremy Quin,” a Labour source told PA.

“Sue Gray was not working in that team.”

The Gov.uk website states that the last role Ms Gray held before her resignation earlier this year was second permanent secretary to the Cabinet Office.

She was seconded to Northern Ireland from 2018 to 2021 and before that was director general of the propriety and ethics team between 2012-18.

Her partygate probe was published in full in May last year, having been held up after the Metropolitan Police announced a separate inquiry into the allegations of lockdown-busting events.

Sir Keir, who announced the former pub landlady as his new chief-of-staff in March, looked to sidestep questions on Monday about suggestions Ms Gray may have broken the Civil Service Code in the way she entered talks with his party.

Downing Street partygate
Sue Gray’s report looked at the fact behind the partygate allegations (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)

Senior Conservative allies of Mr Johnson have previously claimed that her jump from Whitehall to an Opposition political party called the Civil Service’s neutrality into question.

Sir Keir is thought to want Ms Gray in place to help ready his party for power should he win the next general election, which is widely expected to be held next year.

As well as a Cabinet Office probe, the anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), is also reviewing the terms of Ms Gray’s departure and new job offer.

It can set recommendations for when senior people leave government, including calling for a cooling-off period to avoid any conflict of interest.

The Civil Service Code stipulates that officials of Ms Gray’s seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.

But Acoba could recommend that it is a longer wait, with a maximum delay of up to two years.

Acoba does not have the power to block an appointment, however.

Labour has pledged to abide by any Acoba recommendation in relation to the hiring of Ms Gray.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the incident in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy
2
Police at Hilltown Court in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 42, scalded with boiling water during Dundee street attack
3
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
4
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
5
Dundee fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider
6
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
7
Friends take a selfie at East Sands beach during the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
8
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
9
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes