Scottish Government reveals plan for allocation of fuel insecurity funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government reveals plan for allocation of fuel insecurity funds

By Press Association
The fund will provide £30 million to support people struggling to pay bills (Yui Mok/PA)
The fund will provide £30 million to support people struggling to pay bills (Yui Mok/PA)

The Scottish Government has allocated a £30 million fund intended to stem fuel insecurity during the cost-of-living crisis.

Early in his tenure, First Minister Humza Yousaf announce he would increase the fuel insecurity fund to £30 million for this year.

This came after a previous announcement from former deputy first minister John Swinney that £20 million set aside for an independence referendum would be used to boost funding from £10 million, with the new incumbent increasing the pot.

Humza Yousaf in Holyrood
Humza Yousaf pledged to increase the fund to £30 million during the SNP leadership contest (Jane Barlow/PA)

Energy minister Gillian Martin announced on Tuesday how the fund would be allocated, including providing £9 million for home heating support fund grants to offer immediate relief for families struggling with rising prices, with the cash to be administered by Advice Direct Scotland.

A further £8.5 million will be given to the Fuel Bank Foundation, which helps about 85,000 households struggling with fuel insecurity, while £7.25 million will be given to the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, with a target of providing more than 55,000 households with support, advice and energy saving items.

The Wise Group will also be provided with £5 million to offer one-to-one mentoring to households.

Speaking during a visit to Advice Direct Scotland’s headquarters in Glasgow, Ms Martin said: “The fuel insecurity fund has been and continues to be a direct lifeline for many thousands of households, which is why the First Minister acted swiftly and decisively to triple the fund to £30 million this year.

“We want to support even more people facing unprecedented rises in the cost of energy.

“Whilst the key energy policy levers remain with the UK Government, one of our interdependent missions as a Government is to tackle poverty and protect people from the impact of the current cost-of-living crisis, which is why we have taken this action.

“The UK Government has continually failed to take the necessary steps to support people now and make the necessary changes – which only it can take – to ensure households and businesses never experience an energy crisis like this again.

“This includes reversing its decision to end the energy bills support scheme and making essential reforms to the energy market so the link between the price of electricity and the cost of gas is permanently broken.”

The announcement comes just 24 hours after an anti-poverty summit is convened by the First Minister, one of his key pledges during the SNP leadership campaign, which is set to hear from those with experience of poverty and experts in the field.

Conor Forbes, the director of business development and policy at Advice Direct Scotland, said the body was “delighted” to be working with the Scottish Government on the funding, stressing the importance of those struggling with fuel costs to reach out for support.

Sean Duffy, chief executive officer of Wise Group, said it was “great to see” the Government taking action on poverty, pledging to take a “personalised approach to support each household in a way that supports sustainable change”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Gavin Blues at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…