More than 400,000 operations cancelled in Scotland since Covid hit – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 400,000 operations cancelled in Scotland since Covid hit – figures

By Press Association
More than 400,000 pperations have been cancelled in Scotland since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020 (Jeff Moore/PA)
More than 400,000 pperations have been cancelled in Scotland since the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020 (Jeff Moore/PA)

More than 400,000 operatins have been cancelled across the NHS in Scotland since the start of the Covid pandemic, figures have shown.

Since March 2020 a total of 401,992 surgeries have been axed, according to analysis by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The latest figures showed that 1,759 operations were cancelled in March – with this up from 1,525 the previous month.

This total does not include NHS Lothian, which has been unable to provide information to Public Health Scotland on its surgeries since November 2022.

With 21,350 operations scheduled for March 2023 – up from 18,069 the previous month – Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the figures showed “continued progress” by the NHS.

Mr Matheson said: “Despite continuing pressures on the system, an average of 632 operations were carried out each day in March 2023 – 7% higher than the previous month, and demonstrates the continued progress of NHS Scotland’s recovery.”

But 8.2% of planned surgeries for March were cancelled either on the day of the operation or the day before, Public Health Scotland’s figures showed.

The health body added that the propotion of cancelled operations was down slightly from 8.4% in February, but “remains comparable to pre-pandemic levels” of 8.1% in March 2019.

The total for March 2023 included 420 operations which had to cancelled by the hospital due to capacity or non-clinical reasons.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said an ‘absolutely staggering’ number of operations had been cancelled (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described the number of operations that has been cancelled since March 2020 as “absolutely staggering”.

He said: “Backlogs escalating to near uncontrollable levels have failed to prompt any urgent action from the Health Secretary. It is alarming to think what must happen for him to act.”

Hitting out at the First Minister, who was health secretary until he won the SNP leadership contest in March, Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “Humza Yousaf left our NHS on its knees, so continuity won’t cut it- it’s insulting to pretend it will.

“Patients and NHS staff deserve better than half-hearted Government commitments to tackle the crisis.

“If there is any chance for the tide to be turned, this new Government must scrap the current recovery plan and urgently devise a new one which will prioritise the recruitment and retention of staff through a burnout prevention strategy and a staff and social care assembly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Gavin Blues at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…