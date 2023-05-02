Former judge calls for juryless rape trial plans to be scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former judge calls for juryless rape trial plans to be scrapped

By Press Association
A former senior judge has called for plans for juryless trials to be abandoned (Jane Barlow/PA)
A former senior judge has called for plans for juryless trials to be abandoned (Jane Barlow/PA)

A retired judge has called on the Scottish Government to scrap plans for a pilot of rape and attempted rape trials without a jury, describing the move as “constitutionally repugnant”.

Lord Uist, a former Senator of the College of Justice before his retirement in 2021, hit out at the plans suggested in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, claiming it could impinge on the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR).

The pilot was recommended by another senior judge, Lady Dorrian, who undertook a review of the justice system which informed the legislation before Holyrood.

Writing in Scottish Legal News on Monday, Lord Uist said: “The work of the pilot courts is to be subject to review by the executive and a report of that review is to be submitted to the legislature.

“This amounts to politicians treating the courts as forensic laboratories in which to experiment with their policies.”

A policy memorandum published alongside the Bill suggest the pilot would be to assess how it is perceived by those involved, explore the impact of juryless trials on managing rape trials, and “to consider the impact of single judge trials on outcomes”.

“It is reasonable to conclude from paragraph 565 of the policy memorandum that a main purpose of the review is to consider whether the work of the court has been acceptable to the executive in the percentage of convictions returned by it,” the retired judge said.

“A court with a limited lifespan working under such constraints could not in my view be considered an independent tribunal within the meaning of article ix of the ECHR.”

The judge also hit out at a provision in the Bill which would allow the Lord Justice General to dismiss the president and vice president or any other judge of the proposed sexual offences court “for any or no reason and with and prior procedure”.

“As far as I am aware this is the first time that one judge will have the power to dismiss another judge from office,” he said about the plans.

Referring to both proposals, Lord Uist wrote: “The two provisions upon which I have commented above are constitutionally repugnant and constitute a serious attack upon the independence of the judiciary. It is shocking that they were ever included in the Bill.

“Consideration should now be given to removing them from the Bill.”

Angela Constance
Angela Constance said the Bill was just at the start of its parliamentary process (Andrew Milligan/PA)

If the provisions are not removed from the legislation, the judge concluded, it could be seen as being outside the scope of the Scottish Parliament.

Questioned on the statements of Lord Uist, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “We are at the very start of a parliamentary process where the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will be debated in detail and of course scrutinised – I hope – to the very highest of standards.

“For my part, I am absolutely determined to have the highest standards of debate and scrutiny where we are focused on the substance, because we need the people of Scotland and indeed victims and complainers to be proud of the debate that we are about to embark upon.”

Ms Constance said the pilot was a “very legitimate inquiry to have” given low conviction rates for rape and attempted rape and “the prevalence of pre-conceptions” in such trials.

According to the most recent figures, the conviction rate for rape and attempted rape in Scotland is 51%, compared to a 91% overall conviction rate for all crimes.

