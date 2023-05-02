Sue Gray accused of not co-operating with inquiry over Labour role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sue Gray accused of not co-operating with inquiry over Labour role

By Press Association
Sue Gray (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sue Gray (Aaron Chown/PA)

Partygate investigator Sue Gray declined to speak to an inquiry into her discussions with Labour about a senior party role, a Cabinet Office minister has said.

The internal probe into her planned switch from her high-ranking Whitehall position to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff has been paused “whilst we consider next steps”, Oliver Dowden said.

In a written statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday, he said it is up to the anti-corruption watchdog to recommend how long to delay the former senior official’s start date with Labour.

Labour insisted that Ms Gray has “fully co-operated” with the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba)’s separate review of the terms of her departure and new job offer.

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Dowden noted that under Civil Service guidance, any contact between senior civil servants and leading members of opposition parties should be cleared by ministers.

But he did not say whether the Cabinet Office deemed her to have broken rules, as had been suggested by several reports.

The Cabinet Office has made submissions to Acoba, which will “consider evidence from a range of sources to make a recommendation on any appropriate restrictions on the appointment”, the statement read.

The watchdog can set recommendations for when senior people leave government, including calling for a cooling-off period to avoid any conflict of interest.

Oliver Dowden
Oliver Dowden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Dowden said the Cabinet Office process “involved interviewing relevant persons” to establish “further details” on any contact between Ms Gray and Sir Keir.

“I can update the House that Ms Gray was given the opportunity to make representations as part of this process but chose not to do so,” he said.

“In order to maintain confidentiality towards an individual former employee, I am unable at this stage to provide further information relating to the departure of Ms Gray whilst we consider next steps.”

A Labour source told the PA news agency: “Sue Gray has fully co-operated with the Acoba process and is awaiting their outcome. They are the designated channel in cases like this.”

Dave Penman, leader of the FDA union which represents senior Whitehall staff, said Ms Gray “has the right” to prioritise the watchdog’s deliberations and stressed that she is no longer a civil servant.

He told Times Radio: “Acoba is really the real deal when it comes to this and who’s going to make a decision. And it really should be, because it isn’t doing it for political ends. It’s doing it based on evidence, and I can understand why she’d prioritise that.”

The Civil Service Code says officials of Ms Gray’s seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.

But Acoba could recommend a longer wait, with a maximum delay of up to two years.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The committee does not have the power to block an appointment.

Labour has pledged to abide by any Acoba recommendation in relation to the hiring of Ms Gray.

In his “update into the circumstances leading to the resignation of a senior civil servant”, Mr Dowden said: “The decision on any recommended restrictions on the appointment is for Acoba.”

Earlier, Sir Keir said he was “confident” Ms Gray had not broken any rules.

The Labour leader said he “had no discussions with her while she was investigating Boris Johnson whatsoever, I don’t think anyone is suggesting that’s the case”.

He accused the Government of “trying to resurrect a story about Sue Gray” because they “don’t want to talk about the cost-of-living crisis” before the local elections.

Sir Keir is thought to want Ms Gray in place to help ready his party for power should he win the next general election, which is widely expected to be held next year.

Senior Conservative allies of Mr Johnson have previously claimed that her jump from Whitehall to an Opposition political party called the Civil Service’s neutrality into question.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…