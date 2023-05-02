Colleges and universities ‘disappointed’ by Scottish Government funding U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Colleges and universities ‘disappointed’ by Scottish Government funding U-turn

By Press Association
Unversities Scotland said it was ‘extremely disappointed’ by the change in funding from the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Unversities Scotland said it was ‘extremely disappointed’ by the change in funding from the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

College and university bosses in Scotland have been left “extremely disappointed” and “dismayed” by a Scottish Government U-turn which will see £46 million axed from their budget this year.

The money, which had been previously promised to institutions as part of the 2023-24 Budget, has now been “identified as a necessary saving”, MSPs on Holyrood’s Education Committee were told.

Convener Graeme Dey advised the committee that Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth had written to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) to advise it of the change “with regret”.

But the withdrawal of the cash – which amounts to a loss of £20 million for universities and £26 million for colleges – prompted a furious reaction from college and university leaders and opposition politicians at Holyrood.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, the convener of Universities Scotland – which represents the country’s 19 higher education institutions – said they were “extremely disappointed by the Scottish Government’s decision to cut the funding promised to higher education”.

She said the additional £20 million for universities had been “far from what was required” but had been a “welcome step in the right direction”.

Prof Mapstone added it was “dismaying” to see higher education “being deprioritised by the Scottish Government”.

She said: “The Scottish Government needs a plan for universities, staff and students. It cannot keep expecting to have world-class universities on the cheap.”

Shona Struthers, the chief executive of Colleges Scotland, said they were “deeply disappointed and dismayed by this U-turn from the Scottish Government”.

Speaking about the funding decision, Ms Struthers added: “Removing the equivalent of £1 million from each college is completely inexplicable.

“Colleges are already cash strapped, making cuts to courses and winding down parts of their offer due to a lack of funding, not a lack of ambition from colleges or demand from students or employers.”

Complaining that “promised money has now been withdrawn”, she added: “Ministers are relying on colleges to provide hundreds of thousands of students with training and education each year but with less and less funding. It simply can’t be done any more.

“Colleges are needed more than ever to mitigate poverty in communities across the country, provide life-changing opportunities for people, and create the future workforce which will tackle the climate emergency.

“Removing funding previously planned for colleges is the wrong approach in delivering any of these ambitions.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, seen here with First Minister Humza Yousaf, has written to the Scottish Funding Council about the budget change (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesperson said that in the “most challenging financial environment since devolution” there were “very difficult decisions” that had had to be made.

The spokesperson confirmed: “As a result of these pressures, the additional uplift of £26 million for colleges and £20 million for universities announced as part of the 2023-24 Budget can no longer be provided this year.”

The statement continued: “The Scottish Government continues to spend nearly £2 billion a year on Scotland’s universities and colleges through the SFC alone.

“Research and innovation funding for universities has increased, with additional funding allocated for high priority maintenance across college estates.”

But Scottish Conservative education spokesman Stephen Kerr accused ministers of a “total betrayal of our education sector”.

He said: “Millions in funding that had been earmarked for our college and university sectors has now been brutally snatched away from them by the SNP.

“At a time when our colleges and universities are already under severe financial pressure, losing this money that they will have budgeted for the year ahead is a hammer blow to them.”

Calling for ministers to answer questions in Parliament on their decision, Mr Kerr said the funding U-turn would be a “bombshell for those involved in our education sector” and would “put the future prospects of many college and university students at risk”.

Labour education spokesperson Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “This is a complete betrayal of Scottish students and staff who work in education here.”

She added: “Jenny Gilruth has followed in the footsteps of her predecessor Shirley-Anne Somerville and left Scotland’s colleges and universities high and dry.”

Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “This is no way to run a government and no way to educate young people.”

Mr Rennie said colleges and universities had already had to make tough decisions on their own budgets, and added: “This further cut won’t help them educate more people and ready them for our economy, which is desperate for skilled and educated workers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…