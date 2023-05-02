Sudan evacuees arriving in UK ‘have had lives turned upside down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sudan evacuees arriving in UK ‘have had lives turned upside down’

By Press Association
The last evacuees from Sudan landed at Birmingham Airport on Tuesday afternoon (Joe Giddens/PA)
The last evacuees from Sudan landed at Birmingham Airport on Tuesday afternoon (Joe Giddens/PA)

Many British nationals arriving on evacuation flights from Sudan have had their lives “turned upside down” by the conflict in the African nation, a charity has said.

More evacuees arrived at Birmingham Airport at 4.58pm on Tuesday, on what had been thought to be the last Government-arranged flight.

The Government later said more flights would leave Port Sudan on Wednesday.

Some 2,341 people have been evacuated by the Government from Sudan on 28 flights since fighting began three weeks ago.

Madeline Farrar, emergency response operations manager at the British Red Cross who was at Birmingham Airport to greet evacuees on Tuesday evening, said: “The people we’ve been greeting in Birmingham are genuinely relieved and happy to be here.

“Many are returning home from a holiday after Ramadan or staying with family but there are also people whose lives have been turned upside down by the conflict and have nowhere to go.

“Our trained volunteers have been on the ground providing practical and emotional support for people’s immediate needs as soon as flights land, including checking if people need something to eat or drink or a friendly listening ear to talk about any worries they may have.

“Our dedicated team are also helping with practical things like making phone calls and connecting people online, getting hold of advice, medication and offering short-term cash support.

“We have been working in partnership with Birmingham City Council, RE:Act, Islamic relief and St John Ambulance as part of a multi-agency response, delivering crucial support to people in crisis.”

The flight, organised by the RAF, was one of nearly 30 which have carried more than 2,000 people out of the war-torn country, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), many of which have landed at London Stansted Airport.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: “Birmingham Airport is supporting Sudanese evacuation flights arranged by the UK Government.

“Together with local partner agencies, we will be offering support to passengers who need it.”

The RAF has also helped more than 1,000 nationals from over 20 other countries, including the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Norway, with the UK’s evacuation effort being the longest and largest of any western nation, according to the FCDO.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told GB News that the conflict in Sudan was “not over yet” and there would still be a UK military and Government presence in the country to assist British nationals, with warship HMS Lancaster off the coast.

Sudan unrest
James Cleverly during a statement on Sudan (UK Parliament/Roger Harris/PA)

He said: “There is still an ongoing humanitarian situation, we still have a presence at Port Sudan, both a military presence and a number of other Government officials, to help British nationals and their dependants leave the country.

“We will ensure that we maintain a presence to support British nationals, because the situation in Sudan, sadly, is still volatile, and it is still dangerous.”

