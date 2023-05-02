HPMA consultation a ‘notice of execution’, says SNP MSP as he shreds document

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HPMA consultation a ‘notice of execution’, says SNP MSP as he shreds document

By Press Association
Fergus Ewing called for the consultation to be withdrawn (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Fergus Ewing called for the consultation to be withdrawn (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

A controversial consultation which would limit human activity in at least 10% of Scotland’s seas has been described as a “notice of execution” by an SNP MSP, before he ripped up the document.

Fergus Ewing, who is quickly becoming a regular thorn in the side of his own party on a number of policies, called for the consultation to be withdrawn and the minister responsible to apologise.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks over the impact highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) could have on rural areas.

In a theatrical outburst in the Holyrood chamber during a debate on the issue, brought by Lib Dem MSP Beatrice Wishart, Mr Ewing, a former rural affairs secretary, suggested the idea should be placed in the “burgeoning policy recycling unit” along with the deposit return scheme and consultation on alcohol advertising, or set on fire, before finally tearing the document up.

Brandishing the consultation document, Mr Ewing said: “The only mention of fishermen says that what they do is destructive.

“What an incredible act of provocation that is.”

He added: “This will haunt the Scottish Government, this issue, this will not go away.

“This is not a consultation document, it’s a notice of execution.”

As a result, the “anger is palpable” he said.

Mr Ewing added that he feared fishing communities were “losing confidence in the party I’ve served for nearly 50 years”.

Former finance secretary and SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes used her first speech in Holyrood from the backbenches since 2018 to deliver a “stark” warning.

“The rarest species in our coastal areas and our islands will soon become people if these proposals go ahead as planned,” she said.

Ms Forbes, who also raised concerns about the knock-on impact a demise of fishing could have on the culture and heritage of island communities, added: “My position in the leadership contest was that I would scrap HPMAs completely if elected – I didn’t win.

“And my job now is to represent my constituents and to navigate a way forward.”

Ms Forbes credited Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan for her engagement with rural communities, but said her, and First Minister Humza Yousaf’s, assertion that HPMAs would not be “imposed” in communities where they were not wanted may result in such areas being hard to establish, because she has not heard from anyone who is in favour.

She used the final minute of her speech to quote from a protest song about HPMAs from the band Skipinnish, which likened the proposals to the Highland clearances.

Fellow SNP MSPs Alasdair Allan and Karen Adam also voiced their concerns about the plans during the debate.

Closing the debate, Ms McAllan said the proposals were at an early stage, assuring MSPs she will gather “as much information as I possibly can on the views of how this should be taken forward”.

She added: “We all recognise the importance of Scotland’s coastal and island communities and the industries that support them. We recognise the importance, the indispensable value of working with them as we develop the policy.

“But at the same time we must all recognise the threat that our environment is under.”

The debate came at the same time as organisations representing the fishing industry said they were “united in being strongly opposed” to the plans.

“HPMAs have united the fishing sector, salmon farmers and a whole host of other businesses in opposition to the proposals which would ban any sort of human activity,” a joint statement from the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, Seafood Scotland, Salmon Scotland, the Scottish Association of Fish Producers Organisation and the Community Fisheries Inshore Alliance said.

“Inside and outside Parliament there is widespread cross-party and community opposition to proposed HPMAs.

“This echoes the sector’s fears that designating at least 10% of Scotland’s seas as HPMAs will have far-reaching consequences for Scotland’s coastal communities and economies.”

The group called on the Scottish Government to either drop or rethink the proposals, engaging with the sector.

