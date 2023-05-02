Voters reminded to take photo ID for local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Voters reminded to take photo ID for local elections

By Press Association
May local elections (Jane Barlow/PA)
May local elections (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anyone voting in Thursday’s local elections in England is being reminded to take their photo ID with them.

It is the first time that voters in England will be required to present photographic identification before casting their ballot, but only certain types will be accepted.

A passport, driving licence photocard, blue badge, Totum student discount card, and older person’s bus pass are all valid, as well as a voter authority certificate.

All accepted forms of ID are listed on gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “If you’re planning to vote in person at your local elections, you must remember to bring accepted photo identification with you to the polling station.

“These changes will prevent electoral fraud and ensure elections remain free and fair.

“You can use a wide range of photo identification such as a driving licence, but make sure you check eligibility before heading out to vote.”

The requirement has been described as “expensive” and “unnecessary” by Labour and sparked concern among electoral reform campaigners, who say it could lead to people being unable to vote.

The Electoral Commission has estimated that about 4% of Britain’s population are unlikely to have a valid form of photo ID to vote – the equivalent of just over two million people.

A senior Labour MP on Tuesday said that the Government “simply won’t know” how many people have been turned away from polling stations on Thursday because they lack ID.

Clive Betts, who chairs the Commons Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, was speaking after receiving a letter from the Electoral Commission that said data from greeters standing outside polling stations would not allow it to “accurately quantify the wider impact of the policy”.

He said: “It appears that the Government has designed a system which denies the prospect of sensible and co-ordinated information collection and makes it almost impossible to judge the true impact of the introduction of voter ID.”

The Electoral Commission intends to record the number of people who are refused a ballot paper by polling station staff because they lack ID, but not if they are turned away after speaking to the greeters that will be deployed outside some polling stations.

In a letter to Mr Betts, Electoral Commission chairman John Pullinger said using data from greeters would be “inherently unreliable” as some people may turn around before speaking to anyone and others may not be recognised if they later return with the correct ID.

Instead, the Electoral Commission will carry out opinion polling to gain “evidence on the fullest impact of the ID requirement”.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities.

Elections are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…