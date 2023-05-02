Mental health patients have been left behind by Welsh Government, says RCN Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mental health patients have been left behind by Welsh Government, says RCN Wales

By Press Association
RCN Wales has called on the Welsh Government to invest more money in the country’s mental health services (PA)
RCN Wales has called on the Welsh Government to invest more money in the country’s mental health services (PA)

Mental health patients in Wales are being “left behind”, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has claimed as it called for more money to be invested in the sector.

The union said a lack of financial investment in inpatient services combined with ongoing stigma around severe mental ill health has contributed to inequalities within mental health provision.

A report published on Wednesday by RCN Wales made eight recommendations to the Welsh Government to better protect patients.

They included enhancing the workforce, providing further education to staff and ensuring there are safe and legal numbers of mental health nurses to fill statutory roles.

An independent review of the mental health nursing workforce was suggested, including into those working in the NHS, local authorities, prison and criminal justice settings, the private sector and charities.

It also asked the government to set out a timeline for when Section 25B of the Nurse Staffing Levels (Wales) Act 2016 – a law which requires trusts and other health settings to maintain minimum staffing levels – would be extended to mental health inpatient wards.

Jenifer French, from RCN Wales, said: “Recently, the Welsh Government has been very focused on prevention and early intervention, which I’m sure has had a tremendous impact for many.

“However, those experiencing severe and enduring mental illness have been left behind.

“Mental health nurses have a unique set of skills to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable and marginalised groups in society. Mental health nurses provide life-saving clinical care and can help an individual change their life.

“The Welsh Government needs to recognise the value of mental health nurses for protecting patient safety.”

Mental health nursing covers a wide range of services including specialisms such as perinatal services, child and adolescent services, severe and enduring mental ill health, eating disorder services, secure services including in the criminal justice system and prison settings, substance use, and increasingly older people as rates of dementia increase.

The report, Mental Health Nursing: A profession that must be valued, said recruitment of pre-registration mental health nurses should be increased further.

It also said health boards should set out a plan on how to support qualified mental health nurses to use their skills and knowledge, and establish career paths for them to become specialists, advanced nurse practitioners and consultant nurses to improve retention.

Alun Thomas, chief executive of Adferiad Recovery, a charity helping people with complex mental health and substance misuse conditions, said: “Mental health nursing remains under significant pressure.

“There are increasing demands on expanding the role of nurses and often this is without recognition that we are removing some of our most experienced and capable nurses from direct care.

“There must be an increase in pre-registration places in our schools of nursing, though this alone will not address the longer-term issues of nurses leaving the profession.

“Mental health nurses must feel that they are able to deliver the quality care they came into the profession to do, and we should include the nursing role in all our workforce planning across the health and social care sector, rather than see nursing as a separate function.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…