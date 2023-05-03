Ineos ‘dismayed’ at committee’s claim it has not provided net-zero evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ineos ‘dismayed’ at committee’s claim it has not provided net-zero evidence

By Press Association
Ineos has a massive petrolchemicals site in Grangemouth (PA)
Petrochemical giant Ineos has hit back at a Holyrood committee’s claims it refused to provide formal evidence into the net-zero transition for Grangemouth.

The firm’s Grangemouth base is home to a major petrochemical operation, including oil, chemical and power plants, and emits around 3.0 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

The Economy and Fair Work Committee wrote to Ineos bosses to express disappointment at what it said was the organisation’s refusal to attend a formal evidence session as part of its inquiry.

An Ineos Grangemouth spokesperson has now said the firm is “somewhat dismayed” at the correspondence from the committee.

Ineos Grangemouth has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045 and that includes plans for a “world-scale, low-carbon” hydrogen plant at the site.

Committee MSPs visited the site last month as part of its inquiry, and Ineos Grangemouth said it provided “formal” evidence during the visit, which lasted more than three-and-a-half hours.

Committee convener Claire Baker wrote to Colin Prichard, the firm’s sustainability director at Grangemouth, to ask industry bosses to give formal evidence in Holyrood.

She expressed “disappointment and surprise” on behalf of the committee that the firm was “unwilling to engage formally, on the record”.

An Ineos Grangemouth spokesperson said: “We provided formal written responses to the inquiry into the just transition for the Grangemouth area, in collaboration with our partners – Forth Green Freeport and the Grangemouth Future Industry Board.

“Additionally, Forth Ports, in their role as lead in the Forth Green Freeport, have provided evidence at committee, including information we supplied.

“We have also hosted the committee to our Grangemouth site for the morning of March 20 to discuss and openly share our net-zero roadmap, our commitment to achieve net-zero by 2045 and our activities and engagement with the community in which we operate.

“We are somewhat dismayed that in social media posts from the committee, they have focused on the idea that we have not provided ‘formal’ evidence.

“This is not balanced with recognition of the ‘formal’ evidence provided via our partners nor our engagement during more than three-and-a-half hours that the committee spent at our site.”

In the letter to Mr Prichard, Ms Baker said it would not have been appropriate for other witnesses to speak on behalf of Ineos during their evidence sessions.

