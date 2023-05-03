Keir Starmer should ask Sue Gray to co-operate with probe, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer should ask Sue Gray to co-operate with probe, says minister

By Press Association
Sue Gray, who reported on Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sue Gray, who reported on Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has questions to answer over partygate investigator Sue Gray’s refusal to co-operate with a Government probe into her switch to a senior Labour role, a minister has said.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said he was “surprised” the Labour leader was “not asking the person he nominated to co-operate with the civil service body that’s investigating” the move to become his chief of staff.

But shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves described the inquiry as a “political gimmick” launched by the Government to pursue a “vendetta” against the former senior official who looked into allegations of parties being held in Downing Street during pandemic lockdowns.

In an update on Ms Gray’s departure from her high-ranking Whitehall position on Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said the Government will “consider next steps” after she “chose not to” speak to the investigation.

He said the Government has submitted a “confidential assessment” to the anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which will recommend a cooling-off period between three months and two years to avoid any conflict of interest.

But he stopped short of saying whether the Cabinet Office deemed her to have broken any rules by talking to the opposition about a potential job while she was working in Government, as had been suggested by several reports.

Ms Gray is “fully” co-operating with a separate review by Acoba, an independent body, Ms Reeves insisted on Wednesday.

Labour local election campaign launch – Norfolk
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves in Norfolk (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour frontbencher told Times Radio: “The issue here is that there are two inquiries going on. There’s the usual one – the Acoba process, which Sue Gray is co-operating with fully, and then there’s the political gimmick one set up by Government ministers to pursue this vendetta they’ve got against Sue Gray.”

She said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “was supposed to be moving on from the era of Boris Johnson” but, instead, is “doubling down on this vendetta against Sue Gray because she’s the person who – not the person who had the parties, but the person who revealed the extent of the partygoing and the debauched behaviour at 10 Downing Street”.

Dave Penman, leader of the FDA union which represents senior Whitehall staff, tweeted: “It is no surprise that Sue Gray has decided to focus on engaging with the independent, evidence-based Acoba investigation, rather than deal with an investigation that is mired in the politics of the day.”

But Mr Tugendhat suggested Sir Keir should have pushed Ms Gray to co-operate with the Government probe.

He told LBC Radio: “I think the person I’m most surprised at, frankly, is Keir Starmer.

“I mean, he’s painted himself as a white knight in all this and he’s not co-operating with the civil service or rather, he’s not asking the person he nominated to co-operate with the civil service body that’s investigating it.

“So you know, I mean, that’s a decision for him, obviously, but it does raise questions.”

Sir Keir has insisted he was “confident” Ms Gray had not broken any rules.

The Labour leader said he “had no discussions with her while she was investigating Boris Johnson whatsoever, I don’t think anyone is suggesting that’s the case”.

