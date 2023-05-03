Price of fish and chips jumps a fifth as new tool shows surge in shopping bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Price of fish and chips jumps a fifth as new tool shows surge in shopping bills

By Press Association
The price of fish and chips has jumped by 19% over the year to March (Alamy/PA)
The price of fish and chips has jumped by 19% over the year to March (Alamy/PA)

The cost of fish and chips has shot up by almost a fifth and the price of children’s clothes has rocketed, according to a new interactive tool showing Britons how much their shopping bills have surged over the past year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has launched a comparison tool to show how much everyday items have increased during the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes after UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation peaked at 11.1% late last year and food prices continued to soar.

Grocery inflation leapt by more than 19% in March compared with a year ago, as energy and supply chain costs were passed on to shoppers.

The ONS said the new tool will allow Britons to select from more than 450 items, ranging from cheddar cheese to MOTs, to track their own inflation.

Around 95% of the items used in the tool have seen their price increase in the year to March 2023.

The data, which uses the CPIH (Consumer Prices Index including Housing) measure of inflation, highlights stark jumps in the cost of groceries and eating out.

Over the year, 60 grocery products used in the tool saw prices jump by 20% or more, including five items that rose by 40% or more.

The price of cheddar cheese jumped by 42% for the year, while white sliced bread saw a 29% price increase.

Meanwhile, the cost of a fry up – sausages, bacon, eggs, baked beans and toast – leapt by 24%.

The data also showed a surge in takeaway food and dining, with the cost of an average takeaway fish and chips jumping by 19% to £9.

A hot meal in a pub rose by 13% to an average of £11.05, while the cost of buying a pint of beer and a packet of crisps rose by 7%.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The supermarket shop is an increasingly painful experience for all of us, and you’re not safe in the local takeaway or the pub either.

“This new tool reveals the really horrible price rises that are laying waste to our budgets, and forcing us to cut back or give up on some of the treats we love the most.”

Healthcare products also jumped in price, with the figures showing a 24% jump in the price of cold and flu medication.

A raft of clothing items also increased significantly, with the price of children’s sport trainers leaping by 33% to an average of £34.48.

Meanwhile, the price of infant trousers increased 22% against the previous year.

