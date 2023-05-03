Efforts to reduce re-traumatisation of victims outlined amid justice reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Efforts to reduce re-traumatisation of victims outlined amid justice reforms

By Press Association
The trauma-informed justice: a knowledge and skills framework has been published by the Scottish Government (PA)
The trauma-informed justice: a knowledge and skills framework has been published by the Scottish Government (PA)

A framework to reduce the risk of re-traumatisation of victims and witnesses of crime has been introduced to aid changes to the justice system.

The trauma-informed justice: a knowledge and skills framework has been published by the Scottish Government to enable justice agencies to help victims recover from their trauma while gathering effective evidence.

The approach underpins a key aim of the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which was introduced last week and includes changes such as scrapping the not proven verdict and creating a new specialist sexual offences court.

It includes offering witnesses choices throughout the justice process, including selecting the gender of their interviewer, how they are communicated with, and providing information on where to access support.

The strategy is developed by NHS Education Scotland as part of a £440,000 package of Scottish Government funding and will also provide organisations with the tools to develop and deliver training to their workforce.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the changes will encourage victims of crime to come forward.

She said: “This framework will directly inform the changes within the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which was introduced last week, and would put victims and witnesses of crime at the heart of the justice system and ensure justice agencies reduce re-traumatisation.

“For the justice process to work effectively, and to encourage people to report crime, victims and witnesses need to know that the services they encounter are designed to support and help them – and that those who work within those services listen to and respect their needs.

Angela Constance and Humza Yousaf
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the framework is part of the new Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill (PA)

“We recognise that every contact an individual has with the justice system can have a significant impact.

“Evidence shows that how we are treated affects our feelings about and confidence in justice processes – and that these experiences are often as important as the conclusion of a case or dispute.

“This framework will make sure that at all levels of the justice system we have an effective, trauma-informed approach which supports people at their most vulnerable.”

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said the strategy has been developed using the lived experiences of those affected by crime.

She said: “Many victims tell us that giving evidence and experience of the criminal justice system can be as traumatising as the crime itself.

“The implementation of a trauma-informed framework throughout the justice system can make a huge difference for many when giving evidence in court.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
(L-R) Malachi McBride, Cameron McEwing and Lewis McEwing leave Perth Sheriff Court.
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
A general view of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Peter Philip, director of Tigh-Na-Muirn Ltd, admitted health and safety breaches.
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
Jackie McKenzie and others involved with new Broughy ferry community cafe, Braw Tea.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9am. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy