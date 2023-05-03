End of abortion buffer zones group shows lack of leadership, campaigners claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
End of abortion buffer zones group shows lack of leadership, campaigners claim

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has confirmed the working group on buffer zones around abortion clinics has concluded (John Stillwell/PA)
Abortion campaigners have accused Scottish ministers of lacking leadership following the conclusion of a buffer zone working group.

Back Off Scotland, which has urged the Scottish Government to impose the safe access zones around abortion clinics, said the “premature” closure of the ministerial working group was “ill thought out”.

The working group was launched in November 2021 in response to protests outside health facilities offering abortions.

Members of the group were told of its closure by email on Tuesday, it is understood.

Buffer zone legislation, first tabled by Green MSP Gillian Mackay, is making its way through the Scottish Parliament but has not yet been formally lodged.

The Abortion Services Safe Access Zones Bill, if passed, would impose a safe access zone to protect women from coming into contact with anti-abortion protesters outside clinics.

Confirming the group has come to an end, women’s health minister Jenni Minto said discussions will continue to “ensure that robust and effective legislation is introduced as soon as possible”.

In a statement on Twitter, Back Off Scotland said: “Scrapping the buffer zone working group before a Bill has been formally introduced in the Scottish Parliament seems ill thought out and premature.”

The group said it was also excluded and “kept in the dark” about the timeline of the legislation.

The statement added: “It’s regretful that Scotland is now the only UK nation to not have passed buffer zone legislation and not offer women and staff protection from harassment when accessing healthcare.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said ‘robust and effective’ legislation will be lodged (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The delay in this legislation has nothing to do with carefully crafting a bill – there is no drafted bill… it is solely due to a lack of leadership on the issue by decision-makers who have had the power to make real change on this since 2020 but have sat on their hands.”

Ms Minto said: “We are clear that delivering national legislation is best and most secure route to ensure buffer zones are delivered and sustained.

“A significant proportion of the group’s work was considering the use of local authority by-laws to potentially deliver the zones.

“That work has concluded, and we are now fully focused on supporting the drafting and development of Gillian Mackay MSP’s national Abortion Service Safe Access Zones Bill.

“We will continue to take forward discussions with stakeholders to ensure that robust and effective legislation is introduced as soon as possible.”

Scottish Labour women’s health spokeswoman Carol Mochan said the decision is a “backwards step”.

She added: “At every turn the SNP has dragged their heels on this crucial issue and this decision shows they are still not treating this as a priority.

“It’s clear these buffer zones could be delivered at pace if there was the political will to do so – Jenni Minto must show some leadership and make it happen.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine urged the Scottish Government not to abdicate from its responsibility to “show leadership” on implementing buffer zones.

