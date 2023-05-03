End of abortion buffer zones group shows lack of leadership, campaigners claim

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Abortion campaigners have accused Scottish ministers of lacking leadership following the conclusion of a buffer zone working group.

Back Off Scotland, which has urged the Scottish Government to impose the safe access zones around abortion clinics, said the “premature” closure of the ministerial working group was “ill thought out”.

The working group was launched in November 2021 in response to protests outside health facilities offering abortions.

Members of the group were told of its closure by email on Tuesday, it is understood.

The Scottish Government have scrapped the ministerial working group on buffer zones. ❌ A statement from us: pic.twitter.com/0gBUMKDZYN — Back Off Scotland (@backoffscotland) May 3, 2023

Buffer zone legislation, first tabled by Green MSP Gillian Mackay, is making its way through the Scottish Parliament but has not yet been formally lodged.

The Abortion Services Safe Access Zones Bill, if passed, would impose a safe access zone to protect women from coming into contact with anti-abortion protesters outside clinics.

Confirming the group has come to an end, women’s health minister Jenni Minto said discussions will continue to “ensure that robust and effective legislation is introduced as soon as possible”.

In a statement on Twitter, Back Off Scotland said: “Scrapping the buffer zone working group before a Bill has been formally introduced in the Scottish Parliament seems ill thought out and premature.”

The group said it was also excluded and “kept in the dark” about the timeline of the legislation.

The statement added: “It’s regretful that Scotland is now the only UK nation to not have passed buffer zone legislation and not offer women and staff protection from harassment when accessing healthcare.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said ‘robust and effective’ legislation will be lodged (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The delay in this legislation has nothing to do with carefully crafting a bill – there is no drafted bill… it is solely due to a lack of leadership on the issue by decision-makers who have had the power to make real change on this since 2020 but have sat on their hands.”

Ms Minto said: “We are clear that delivering national legislation is best and most secure route to ensure buffer zones are delivered and sustained.

“A significant proportion of the group’s work was considering the use of local authority by-laws to potentially deliver the zones.

“That work has concluded, and we are now fully focused on supporting the drafting and development of Gillian Mackay MSP’s national Abortion Service Safe Access Zones Bill.

“We will continue to take forward discussions with stakeholders to ensure that robust and effective legislation is introduced as soon as possible.”

Scottish Labour women’s health spokeswoman Carol Mochan said the decision is a “backwards step”.

She added: “At every turn the SNP has dragged their heels on this crucial issue and this decision shows they are still not treating this as a priority.

“It’s clear these buffer zones could be delivered at pace if there was the political will to do so – Jenni Minto must show some leadership and make it happen.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine urged the Scottish Government not to abdicate from its responsibility to “show leadership” on implementing buffer zones.