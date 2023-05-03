I have not fallen victim to fraudsters but I have received scam texts – Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I have not fallen victim to fraudsters but I have received scam texts – Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit a U3A community group at the Chiltern leisure centre in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, following the Government’s announcement on tackling fraud (Frank Augstein/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said that he has received scam text messages before, as he announced plans to crack down on fraudsters.

The Prime Minister, on a visit in Buckinghamshire to promote the Government’s new fraud strategy, said that he had received fake delivery messages before.

He did not say when this occurred, but told broadcasters he had not fallen for it “largely because I don’t have time now to answer my phone anymore”.

The new strategy will include banning cold calls on all financial products, such as those relating to insurance or sham cryptocurrency schemes, the Government said.

It also plans to work with Ofcom to use new technology to further clamp down on number “spoofing”, so fraudsters cannot impersonate legitimate UK phone numbers.

Under the plans, banks will also be allowed to delay payments from being processed for longer to allow for suspect payments to be investigated.

The Government said it will also ban other devices or methods commonly harnessed by scammers to reach thousands of people at once – such as so-called “sim farms” and review the use of mass-texting services to keep these technologies out of the hands of criminals.

Sim farms are devices that can be loaded with hundreds of sim cards and controlled from a computer. Fraudsters use them to send thousands of scam texts at once.

New fraud strategy
Rishi Sunak speaks at the Chiltern leisure centre in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, following the Government’s announcement on tackling fraud (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Prime Minister, who said that there was an unfortunate “stigma” attached to falling for a scam, said he had never been a victim himself.

“We were just participating in a workshop. I have, like almost everybody, received one of these text messages claiming to have a delivery that I need to pay for.”

He added that “most of our families have been impacted by this”.

“It is really important that people don’t feel embarrassed. There’s stigma to talk about it,” he said.

“People feel that somehow they have done something wrong. That is not the case.”

Ministers said that to make it easier for victims to report fraud and rebuild confidence that cases are being dealt with properly, a new system will be up and running within the year.

It will replace the current Action Fraud service, the UK’s fraud reporting centre.

Backed by a £30 million investment, the new system will provide a simpler route for reporting fraud online, with reduced waiting times and an online portal to allow victims to get timely updates on the progress of their case, the Government said.

A new anti-fraud champion, Anthony Browne MP, has been appointed.

Opposition parties criticised the plan as not doing enough.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “This plan is too little, too late, and fails to match the scale of the problem.

“All the Home Secretary has delivered is a rebadging of existing national teams, and a re-announcement on the replacement of Action Fraud from almost two years ago.”

