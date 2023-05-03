Tory chairman repeats 1,000 council seat losses claim and denies he will quit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory chairman repeats 1,000 council seat losses claim and denies he will quit

By Press Association
A Conservative rosette is worn (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
A Conservative rosette is worn (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The Conservative chairman has repeated claims his party could lose 1,000 councillors in May’s local elections but denied he would quit if they had a bad night.

Greg Hands said independent experts had made the prediction and denied he was overplaying the potential losses on May 4, which will be Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test.

“Those are independent academics and the leading academics in the country on the subjects of local council elections – Rallings & Thrasher and Professor John Curtice – that is what they are saying, that the Conservatives are set to lose 1,000 seats.

“We’ll have to wait and see.

“I know that I find from activists and councillors ad council candidates, in places like here in South Gloucestershire, that people are more upbeat and more optimistic.”

Within hours of the Conservatives losing both the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield Parliamentary by-elections last year, then party chairman Oliver Dowden had quit.

Tory party chairman Greg Hands (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Tory party chairman Greg Hands (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Asked if he would be resigning, Mr Hands replied: “No very much not. We’re getting on with the job.

“We are delivering on Rishi Sunak’s five priorities overall.

“We are making sure that we fight a good set of local elections.

“Conservative councils are very much worthwhile voting for – the councils, the councillors, the council candidates, these are people who are delivering better public services at a lower cost.”

During a campaign visit to South Gloucestershire, Mr Hands said voters on the doorstep were receptive to the Prime Minister’s five pledges on halving inflation, growing the economy, cutting debt, reducing NHS waiting lists and stopping the small boat channel crossings.

“The reason for voting Conservative is clear that a Conservative council costs you less and delivers better public services for less money,” Mr Hands said.

“In Conservative-run councils you are less likely to be a victim of crime, you’re more likely to have your potholes filled and your bins collected more regularly,

“Conservative councils deliver more for a lower cost.

“People are warming to that Conservative local message.

“South Gloucestershire is a really important council.

“It’s a well-run conservative council that delivers very good quality public services at a lower rate of council tax, significantly lower than Labour-run Bristol next door.

“I think people also react well to Rishi Sunak and to his five priorities of halving inflation, cutting the debt, restoring growth, cutting hospital waiting lists and stopping the boats.

“People respond well to those five priorities and those are very much the people’s priorities as well.”

Mr Hands also accused Sir Keir Starmer of “flip-flopping” after the Labour leader criticised the Conservative record on housebuilding at Prime Minister’s Questions.

“Of course, people need housing and in fact this Government has delivered 2.3 million new homes since 2010 – that’s a lot of homes,” he said.

“Housebuilding is recovering and after the pandemic house building slowed considerably.

“We’re providing more homes right the way across the board and I think Keir Starmer needs to say what does he actually stand for?

“He’s flip flopped so often on these things, as with almost everything else.

“The Conservatives say we need a strong local voice as well when it comes to house building, that houses need to be built in appropriate areas we need to protect the greenbelt and so on.”

Middlesbrough voters will elect a mayor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Middlesbrough voters will elect a mayor (Danny Lawson/PA)

Voters in 230 local authorities across England are going to the polls on Thursday and elections are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Many of the seats being contested this year were last up for election in 2019.

The Conservatives will be hoping to keep losses to a minimum, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will be judged on whether their parties are able to make gains at the expense of the Conservatives.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
Get Fried owners Martyn Davie and Cheryl Morris outside the new takeaway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
(L-R) Malachi McBride, Cameron McEwing and Lewis McEwing leave Perth Sheriff Court.
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
A general view of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Peter Philip, director of Tigh-Na-Muirn Ltd, admitted health and safety breaches.
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
Jackie McKenzie and others involved with new Broughy ferry community cafe, Braw Tea.
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9am. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy