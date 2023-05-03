Australian Prime Minister tells of ‘warm’ meeting with the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian Prime Minister tells of ‘warm’ meeting with the King

By Press Association
The King receives Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King receives Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had a “warm” meeting with the King and respected him as the country’s head of state, despite being a republican.

The politician, in the UK ahead of the coronation, spoke after joining Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to tour the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, where nuclear submarines will be built as part of the Aukus agreement announced earlier this year by UK, Australian and US leaders.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Albanese was asked about meeting the King the previous day.

He said: “I support an Australian as Australia’s head of state.

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t respect the institutions and it certainly doesn’t mean I don’t respect King Charles, both as a person but also as Australia’s head of state.

“That is our constitutional arrangement that we have.

“As the Australian Prime Minister I will respect the arrangements that we have across the board.”

He said he could not go into details of the meeting because of protocol.

He added: “I can say though that it was very warm, I appreciated the discussion that we had and that King Charles has a great love for and affection for Australia.”

He said he told the King that he and the Queen Consort would be welcome visitors to Australia, as would any other member of the royal family.

He added: “I certainly am looking forward to being at the coronation on Saturday and I’m sure it will be successful.”

Asked if he would swear an oath of allegiance to the monarch, he said: “I do it every time that I’m sworn into Parliament.”

Mr Albanese and Mr Wallace spoke to staff and apprentices at the shipyard, where Australians will train to build the SSN-AUKUS submarines.

Mr Albanese said: “The Aukus arrangements are about our national security and about our common interests between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, to uphold the international rule of law, to co-operate in both the development of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, but also with other technological co-operation, with the engagement as a part of Aukus phase two, going forward.

“But also, it’s about something more than our national security, it’s about jobs and economic prosperity.”

Mr Wallace said: “The SSN-AUKUS submarines will protect the Euro-Atlantic region for decades to come and with their interoperable submarine design, will ensure mutual compatibility with our Australian and US allies alongside supporting jobs across the UK and demonstrating the experience and skill which embodies British industry.”

