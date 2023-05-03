Starmer accused of being ‘shifty’ over timeline of Sue Gray hire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer accused of being ‘shifty’ over timeline of Sue Gray hire

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of avoiding questions when it came to his hire of Sue Gray (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of being “shifty” over questions about Sue Gray and has been urged to “fess up” about when contact with her about a top Labour job was first made.

The Opposition leader has repeatedly refused to disclose the timeline of the talks held with the partygate investigator about her becoming his chief of staff.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said Sir Keir was “avoiding the question” when it came to divulging when the job offer was made to the former senior civil servant.

The comments came after Sky News reported that the Labour leader initiated contact with Ms Gray about the position in October, at least four months before her appointment was announced.

Mr Gove refused to criticise Ms Gray’s decision to leave the Cabinet Office, where she had previously worked with the senior Conservative minister, but demanded answers from her future boss.

Speaking to ITV’s Peston programme, he said: “The person who can clear this all up is Keir Starmer.

“All Keir Starmer needs to do is co-operate, to say what the contacts were that he initiated.

“And I think it is unchivalrous and wrong of Keir Starmer not to fess up.

“He should be straight, he shouldn’t be sort of ‘taking the Fifth (Amendment)’ and avoiding the question.

“It only reinforces the impression that people have that he is shifty and that he can’t be straight with us.”

Sue Gray departure from the Civil Service
Sue Gray chose not to engage with a review into her Civil Service departure (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also made his view on the situation public on Wednesday, with his press secretary saying it was “obviously disappointing” that Ms Gray had chosen not to engage with a Government process looking into her planned switch to Labour.

Labour has defended her decision not to contribute to the Cabinet Office probe into the circumstances of her departure, calling it a “political gimmick”.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who gave an update to MPs on Tuesday about the review, said the department had submitted a “confidential assessment” to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

The independent appointments watchdog will recommend a cooling-off period of between three months and two years to avoid any conflict of interest once it concludes its own separate review into Ms Gray’s exit in March.

Mr Dowden did not, despite apparent briefings to the press, say that Ms Gray had broken Civil Service rules by speaking to the Opposition while still working for the Government.

While civil servants have to remain politically neutral, former Whitehall officials have questioned how a new job could be taken up without some contact with a new employer — in this case, a political party.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2023
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has urged Sir Keir Starmer to ‘fess up’ over when he approached Sue Gray (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s shadow trade secretary, said the party leader’s office had “entirely followed the correct process”.

Speaking to Peston, the senior Opposition MP added that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Acoba recommended a “period of gardening leave” for Sue Gray.

The Civil Service Code dictates that a high-ranking Whitehall official of Ms Gray’s standing cannot take a political position for three months, but the appointments watchdog could choose to extend that.

Mr Thomas-Symonds called Ms Gray, who led a Government investigation into allegations of parties being held in Boris Johnson’s Downing Street operation during the coronavirus lockdown, a former official of “great integrity” and praised her “remarkable career”.

“I think we’ve got to a stage here where so little do the Conservatives have to offer the country, we’re talking about Labour staff recruitment,” Mr Thomas-Symonds added.

Labour questioned the Tory focus on the Gray affair on the eve of English local elections in which Mr Sunak’s party is predicting it could lose 1,000 seats.

A party spokesman said: “To be banging on about Sue Gray the day before the local elections shows just how out of touch the Tories are.

“Only Labour has a plan to cut crime, cut waiting lists and cut the cost of living.

“Sadly for the country, the Tories only want to talk about one former civil servant.”

Asked about Sky’s claim that contact was first made with Ms Gray in October, Labour said: “All the information has gone to Acoba and not going to comment during an active process.”

