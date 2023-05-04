Spring bounce as home-buyer mortgage approvals rise in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spring bounce as home-buyer mortgage approvals rise in March

By Press Association
The number of mortgage approvals being made to home-buyers bounced upwards in March, according to Bank of England figures (Chris Ison/PA)
The number of mortgage approvals being made to home-buyers bounced upwards in March, according to Bank of England figures.

The Bank’s Money and Credit report said mortgage approvals for house purchases “rose significantly”, to 52,000 in March from 44,100 in February.

However, it said the latest total remains below the monthly average for 2022 of 62,700.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at estate agent Savills, said: “Today’s bounce in mortgage approvals reflects an increasingly stable and competitive mortgage market.

“The ability to better plan their prospective mortgage outgoings has brought buyers back to a housing market that has proved more resilient than we feared would be the case six months ago.”

Mr Cook said Savills’ own research indicates that buyers’ and sellers’ commitment to move has improved, but added: “This said, ongoing inflationary pressures and the prospect of further rate rises mean cash and equity-rich buyers are likely to remain in pole position over the remainder of the next six months.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “As the traditionally busier spring months kick into gear, it feels as though we’re getting back to where we were pre-pandemic, before the stamp duty holiday and race for space distorted the market.”

Gary Bush, a financial adviser at MortgageShop.com, said: “Buyers have factored in all the doom- and-gloom rate news and a lot have, quite frankly, put off buying a property or a home improvement decision for so long that they are now out in force.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “Properties that tick all the right boxes will hold their value but some of the pandemic froth is disappearing so asking prices will come under pressure.”

Looking at households’ non-mortgage borrowing, the Bank said the annual growth rate for consumer credit rose for the sixth month in a row, accelerating from 7.7% in February to 7.9% in March.

Consumer credit includes borrowing using credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts.

Within the total, the annual growth rate of credit card borrowing slowed, from 13.2% to 12.8% in March, while for other forms of consumer credit the growth rate rose, from 5.4% in February to 5.8% in March.

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at investment platform Bestinvest, said: “Rising interest rates, sticky inflation and falling real wages are never the ideal combination for households navigating tight budgets through the cost-of-living crisis.

“While there is optimism in the air amid falling energy prices, a stabilising property market and hopes that inflation really will ease off from here, for now disposable incomes are still in retreat.

“The sad reality is that turning to credit to meet everyday living costs is the only solution for many households.”

In further signs of the strain on budgets, households collectively made a net withdrawal of £4.8 billion from banks and building societies in March, compared with a net deposit of £2.6 billion in February.

Households deposited £3.5 billion into National Savings and Investment (NS&I) accounts during March – the highest total since September 2020.

Money held in NS&I accounts has the security of being backed by the Treasury, guaranteeing 100% of the amount invested.

Cash deposits held with banks and building societies meanwhile are generally protected by up to £85,000 per eligible person.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said: “Money poured out of savings accounts held by banks and building societies in March, while deposits into NS&I accounts jumped again – offering the clearest indication of savers’ sentiment amid the turmoil in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.”

UK non-financial businesses borrowed, on net, £2.5 billion of bank and building society loans, including overdrafts, in March, compared with £4.3 billion of net repayments in February.

