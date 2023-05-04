Final proposal on abortion buffer zone Bill before summer recess – Green MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Final proposal on abortion buffer zone Bill before summer recess – Green MSP

By Press Association
The legislation will bring in buffer zones to ban protest outside abortion clinics (Alamy/PA)
The legislation will bring in buffer zones to ban protest outside abortion clinics (Alamy/PA)

The final proposal for a Bill to create buffer zones outside abortion clinics should be published by the end of next month, the MSP bringing forward the legislation has said.

Gillian Mackay said her member’s Bill will be published at Holyrood before the summer recess.

The Green MSP has already secured the backing of the Scottish Government for her Abortion Services Safe Access Zones Bill – even though it has not yet been introduced.

First Minister Humza Yousaf made clear he is “fully supportive” of the “vital” legislation.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs), he pledged to “work closely” with Ms Mackay on the Bill, adding that Scottish Government officials are “working at pace” with her to develop the legislation.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay said her Bill will be published before the summer recess (PA)

Mr Yousaf said: “It is of incredible importance, it is vital to ensure women get safe access to health care.

“I am fully supportive, and this Government is fully supportive, of those safe access zones.”

With a ministerial working group set up to consider the issue having concluded, Ms Mackay said the focus should now be on bringing forward legislation.

Raising the issue at FMQs, she said the “collective focus should be on delivering national legislation as the most robust way to put buffer zones in place in Scotland”.

Ministers established the Abortion Safe Access Zones working group in 2021 in response to protests from anti-abortion campaigners outside clinics where procedures are carried out.

Ms Mackay said the working group had “run its course”.

However Back Off Scotland, which has campaigned for buffer zones around clinics, said: “Scrapping the buffer zone working group before a Bill has been formally introduced in the Scottish Parliament seems ill thought out and premature.”

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said the working group had “concluded” and the Government is now “fully focused” on the development of Ms Mackay’s Bill.

Ms Minto said: “We are clear that delivering national legislation is the best and most secure route to ensure buffer zones are delivered and sustained.

“We will continue to take forward discussions with stakeholders to ensure that robust and effective legislation is introduced as soon as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris
Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks
9
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
10
Dundee United have rediscovered the bond with their fans. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…