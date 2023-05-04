Dogs flock to polling stations with Star Wars outfits and photo ID

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dogs flock to polling stations with Star Wars outfits and photo ID

By Press Association
Helen Jakes arrived at her polling station with a Star Wars twist, while one dog was provided with their own photo ID (Helen Jakes and Annette Hill/PA)
Helen Jakes arrived at her polling station with a Star Wars twist, while one dog was provided with their own photo ID (Helen Jakes and Annette Hill/PA)

A poodle dressed as a Star Wars character and a golden retriever with her own photo ID have joined an election tradition as dogs gathered at polling stations across the UK on Thursday.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has become a highlight of election days for many animal lovers on social media, as people share photos of themselves exercising their pets and democratic rights at the same time.

This year’s local elections are the first major electoral test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but they also fall on May 4 – also known as Star Wars Day – which inspired Helen Jakes to mark the occasion with her canine companion in costume.

The 31-year-old dressed up as Princess Leia and had her poodle cross Pekoe don an Ewok outfit for their trip to a polling station in Batley, West Yorkshire.

Helen Jakes said she is a big Star Wars fan (Helen Jakes)

“I’ve always been a big fan of Star Wars and General Leia, who would definitely exercise her right to vote, so the stars just aligned,” Ms Jakes, who works in communications, told the PA news agency.

Among others sharing tweets for the trending hashtag were those reminding voters to bring photo identification as this is the first election where ID is compulsory.

Annette Hill, from Weston-super-Mare, made her dog Ruby her own photo ID, complete with name, photo, and an “authorised signature” of a paw print.

The 58-year-old, who works in learning and development HR, said her two-year-old golden retriever was making her first trip to the polling station.

“I discovered the #dogsatpollingstations a few years ago and always took our old dog – it’s the best thing on Twitter,” she told PA.

“It’s become a fun tradition for us to take our dog and bring a smile when doing something that can be quite dry.”

Paula Langford, from Suffolk, posted a picture of her rescue dog Bessie and also took the opportunity to remind people to bring their ID.

“I thought sharing a quick pic might help to remind people to take their photo ID when they go to vote,” said the 53-year-old communications officer for Mid Suffolk District Council.

Zara Farrar, who shared a picture of her labradoodles Blyton and Bronte in Oxfordshire, said she took her dogs along to vote because “everyone loves dogs at polling stations”.

Zara Farrar said ‘everyone loves’ the tradition, including her labradoodles (Zara Farrar)

The 34-year-old civil servant also accompanied her tweet with a reminder that read: “Blyton and Bronte would like to remind you that you now need photo ID to vote.

“Our polling station is at the end of one of our usual walks so it was a great opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, walk the dogs and exercise our democratic rights.”

Some voters bucked the canine trend by taking their cats along to the polling station, such as Nicole Pretorius, who posted a picture of her cat tagged #catsatpollingstations

The 48-year-old was followed by her cat Bertie, aged eight, when she left the house to vote in North Leeds. 

Ms Pretorius, who works in social media management, described her cat as a “political cativist” and said he was “insistent” on following her to vote. 

Bertie celebrated exercising his democratic rights with “some catnip and a snooze on the front lawn”.

