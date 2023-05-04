Yousaf accused of failing to tackle ‘culture of misogyny’ at Police Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf accused of failing to tackle ‘culture of misogyny’ at Police Scotland

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been accused of failing to address an alleged ‘culture of misogyny’ within Police Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been accused of failing to address an alleged 'culture of misogyny' within Police Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Humza Yousaf has been accused of failing to address misogyny within Police Scotland after former female officers spoke out against the force’s “boys club” culture.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar grilled the First Minister on his promise, which he made while justice secretary, to resolve concerns over how complaints are handed by the force.

It comes as four women, including a former assistant chief constable (ACC), told BBC Newsnight about allegations of a “culture of misogyny” at all levels within the Scottish force.

Angela Wilson, former ACC of Tayside Police, said women currently working in the force are too afraid to speak out about their experiences.

First Minister’s Questions
First Minister Humza Yousaf said ‘decisive action’ is being taken to address misogyny across society (Jane Barlow/PA)

She has spoken of her support for Rhona Malone, who won almost £1 million in compensation from Police Scotland after an employment tribunal ruled she had been victimised while raising sexism concerns.

Ms Wilson, who took early retirement in 2013, said her own 30-year career had been disrupted by trying to address the culture.

She has since called for a judge-led inquiry into the claims.

Meanwhile, Georgina Gallivan, who worked in an IT civilian role in the force for 20 years, told BBC Newsnight her appraisals had all been excellent until she complained about a male colleague in 2017.

She said: “After that, it all kind of became ‘she’s a problem, she’s got mental health issues, she’s just causing trouble’.”

Ms Gallivan said the male officer made comments about her being “hormonal”, adding “it was humiliating in front of colleagues that you’ve worked with for such a long time”.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar accused Mr Yousaf of “consistently failing to deliver” on the issue after he pledged to move “at pace” following a report into complaints and the governance of Police Scotland during his time in the justice brief.

Mr Yousaf said “decisive action” is being taken on addressing misogyny within society generally.

First Minister’s Questions
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar arrives for First Minster’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “In terms of some of the concerns that have been raised in relation to misogyny within the police force, I know from my engagement with the Chief Constable (Sir) Iain Livingstone how seriously he takes the issue of misogyny.

“We take as a Government, and I know the police do, extremely seriously any concern raised against police officers.”

Mr Sarwar said Mr Yousaf’s response had been “complacent”, and added: “He seems to be in denial.

“The fact that female police officers are feeling compelled to speak to the media in order to inspire change from this Government is a record of failure – not one of success or progress.

“We have a First Minister who talks big but consistently fails to deliver.

“This is an incompetent and dysfunctional SNP Government which after 16 years has left every Scottish institution weaker.”

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “Policing in Scotland is not immune from sexism and misogyny which persists across society and we are tackling this challenge head-on to improve the experiences of all women, including our officers and staff.

“The onus is on us to address policy, process and education gaps and challenge bias at every level, and wherever it occurs to maintain and build confidence will all communities.

“Police Scotland strives to enable our people to make their voices heard so we can make effective and sustainable change based on what they tell us.”

However, he said there are “no quick fixes”, with efforts ongoing to address the issue, including the appointment of a dedicated officer to drive the required change.

The force also said the grievances raised by Ms Gallivan were “appropriately concluded” and no employment claim has been made in the case.

