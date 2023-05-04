Good case for ‘all-party’ involvement in BBC chair appointment, says Lord Patten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Good case for ‘all-party’ involvement in BBC chair appointment, says Lord Patten

By Press Association
BBC chairman Richard Sharp who announced he was quitting as BBC chairman to ‘prioritise the interests’ of the broadcaster after a report by Adam Heppinstall found he breached the governance code for public appointments (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
BBC chairman Richard Sharp who announced he was quitting as BBC chairman to 'prioritise the interests' of the broadcaster after a report by Adam Heppinstall found he breached the governance code for public appointments (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A former BBC Trust chairman has suggested that there could be merit in reforming how the next chair of the broadcaster is appointed, following the resignation of Richard Sharp.

Mr Sharp’s resignation from the position came after he was found to have broken the rules by failing to disclose he played a part in getting Boris Johnson an £800,000 loan guarantee.

Lord Patten, who said that Mr Sharp did the “right and sensible” thing in quitting following a report by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC, was asked on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme whether the Government should have the last word on who chairs the broadcaster.

“I think the case has been made very strongly and very well that the Government should go along with the idea to have a sort of all-party basis for making an appointment.

“But on the whole, chairmen of the BBC have done pretty good jobs, even though very few of them have been in a position where they could help secure a loan for the Prime Minister.”

The role is currently decided through an open competition of candidates who are interviewed by an advisory panel, but the Prime Minister ultimately has the final say.

On Mr Sharp, the peer said: “I do think that his view of what constituted a perception of a conflict of interest, and the perception that I would have and many others would have, and that the select committee of the House of Commons would have… I think there is a difference there, which would have always been rather difficult to bridge.

“So, I think he did the right and sensible thing.”

Lord Patten, who chaired the BBC Trust between 2011 and 2014, said he hoped that the controversy had not damaged trust in the BBC.

“One of the things which is most important for the future of an open society, of a liberal society in this country, is to continue to have a world-renowned public service broadcaster, and it’s really important that we continue to defend it and we give it more money to do what is an incredibly important job,” he said.

