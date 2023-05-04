New laws on business borrowing will give ‘real and practical help’ to firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New laws on business borrowing will give ‘real and practical help’ to firms

By Press Association
Holyrood has passed new legislation that will allow businesses to borrow money against assets or intellectual property (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Holyrood has passed new legislation that will allow businesses to borrow money against assets or intellectual property (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Legislation which will deliver “real and practical help” to businesses by making it easier for them to raise finance has been passed by Holyrood.

The new law will make it easier for firms to borrow cash against assets, such as machinery.

But it will also allow them to borrow against intellectual property, such as trademarks and patents, and aims to make various kinds of commercial transactions more efficient and less expensive.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur told MSPs the Movable Transactions Bill was “legal and specialist”, but added that it was replacing legislation that was “outdated and no longer fit for purpose”.

He stated: “It is clear that cheaper and less risky access to finance will provide a boost to these businesses not just in terms of survival and making ends meet but in terms of development and growth.

“So while this Bill is legal and specialist, on the ground it is intended to deliver real and practical help to businesses across Scotland.”

He added: “Anything that can be done to improve the environment in which business in Scotland operates should be welcomed.”

With the legislation passed by 111 votes to zero, the minister hailed it as a “significant step forward in modernising the law”.

He added: “I’m pleased that MSPs have agreed to reform the old rules and bring borrowing practices in Scotland in line with other countries.

“Businesses will now be able to borrow more easily against assets they own such as machinery and intellectual property rights by raising finance against them.

“These changes will make processes easier and cheaper as it is hoped lenders will be more likely to charge lower interest rates given that they will be lending against secured assets.”

