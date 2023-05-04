‘Momentum for social care reform risks being lost amid Government delays’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Momentum for social care reform risks being lost amid Government delays’

By Press Association
The momentum for social care reform risks being lost amid delays by Government, a think tank said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The momentum for social care reform risks being lost amid delays by Government, a think tank said (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Momentum for reform social care in England after the sector suffered during the pandemic risks being lost due to Government delays, a new report has warned.

Now is a “pivotal moment in the history of the care system”, a health think tank said as it laid out the issues faced amid the outbreak and spread of coronavirus and what lessons must be learned.

The Nuffield Trust said the pandemic had shown up the “underlying fragilities” in the social care system and “forced this issue to a point where it is impossible to ignore”, as it insisted there is a “huge amount of learning” that must be understood and harnessed.

But, in a report published on Friday, it noted that, since beginning its research which focused on the first four months of the pandemic response to May 2020, some key elements of the plan for sector reform have been delayed.

The Government has faced criticism for the decision to push back long-promised social care charging changes to October 2025.

These include an £86,000 cap on personal care cost contributions and an expanded means test which is more generous than the existing one, that had been due to come into effect from October 2023.

The announcement last month that social care workforce funding is to be halved from a previously-pledged £500 million was also branded a betrayal by charities, unions and other political parties which accused the Government of broken promises.

The Nuffield Trust report, based on interviews with sector experts, and workshops with social care stakeholders including people who use care and policy documents, found that “one of the core weaknesses with the official response to Covid-19 was a fundamental lack of understanding about social care at the heart of Government”.

The trust identified what it described as a “range of deeply rooted systemic issues” in social care, including unclear roles and responsibilities among levels and areas of government, which it said affected the co-ordination and timeliness of the response to the pandemic.

The authors said there was a “lack of deep understanding of the social care sector” among those leading the pandemic response which resulted in measures and guidance being “insufficiently sensitive to the diversity and complexity of this vast sector”.

It also highlighted that a “reliance on sporadic injections of funding” in the previous decade rather than sustained investment meant the social care sector faced the pandemic in a position where it had only “patchy data, limited spread of technology and innovation and a residential care estate that was not fit for purpose”.

While noting that improvements have been made since, including a bolstering of social care capacity at the Department of Health and Social Care, and the establishment of the social care taskforce in summer 2020 and the subsequent winter plan for 2020/21, the report said longer term planning is needed and certain problems remain to be fully tackled.

The report stated: “Underlying issues of low pay and unstable contracts continue to be a problem and need to be addressed to ensure the sector can better withstand future shocks.”

It said positive progress made during the pandemic must be “embedded and built on” and noted that, while the Government’s White Paper on adult social care reform is a “starting point in the process of building an improved system”, it “stops short of triggering fundamental reforms”.

The authors stated: “Since undertaking this research, the Government has announced that it plans to delay some key elements of its reform plan.

“There is a real risk that the momentum that has gathered around social care reform will yet again be lost.”

Natasha Curry, deputy director of policy at the Nuffield Trust, said: “Despite the pain endured during the pandemic, we now have the ominous sight of reforms being yet again delayed.

“As the Covid-19 Public Inquiry begins to reflect on the tragedies we saw, I hope one positive legacy might be that we will realise how much we need strong, healthy social care services, and act accordingly.”

Report co-author Adelina Comas-Herrera said that, as part of the same project, researchers will look at experiences in other countries to highlight how lessons can be learned.

“We now have an opportunity to learn from this international experience to strengthen the English social care system to address long-standing structural problems,” she said.

“We are seeing how countries such as Ireland, Finland and Spain are using lessons from the pandemic to reform their care systems.

“Our research shows that social care in England needs a system-wide reform to be able to respond not just to emergencies, but to the implications of longevity and competition for workforce with other sectors.”

Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, said that to withstand future challenges the social care sector urgently needs funding and reform “to address severe workforce shortages, unmet need, quality of care, innovation, and digital and data improvements”.

She said: “In order to deliver more personalised, ‘wraparound’ care, we need a properly supported, funded and sustainable social care sector working alongside the NHS.”

Social care minister Helen Whately said: “We are committed to learning lessons from the pandemic and are investing up to £7.5 billion over the next two years to put social care on a stronger financial footing, help reduce waiting lists and alleviate workforce pressures.”

