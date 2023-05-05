Police urged to probe video of Boris Johnson allegedly not wearing seatbelt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police urged to probe video of Boris Johnson allegedly not wearing seatbelt

By Press Association
The Liberal Democrats are urging police to investigate a video of Boris Johnson appearing to be travelling without a seatbelt fastened (Victoria Jones/PA)
Police are being urged to investigate after a video emerged of Boris Johnson allegedly not wearing a seatbelt in what appears to be a moving vehicle.

In a video being widely shared on social media, the former prime minister is heard urging Derbyshire Conservatives ahead of Thursday’s local elections to “get as many people as possible to turn out and vote for us”.

Mr Johnson does not look to have been wearing a seatbelt in the 42-second clip which appeared to have been self-recorded.

The Liberal Democrats have called on the police to investigate a “potential breach of the law”.

The message was said to have been shared on Twitter by Derby North MP Amanda Solloway but seems to have since been deleted.

Derbyshire Police said there is “no information” to suggest the former Tory leader filmed the video while in the county.

The question over whether Mr Johnson was wearing a seatbelt has echoes of his successor’s brush with the law.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police after being spotted without a seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed while travelling during a visit to Lancashire on January 19.

Christine Jardine, Lib Dem Cabinet Office spokeswoman, said: “This looks like yet another high-level Conservative ignoring the law by not wearing his seatbelt.

“If confirmed, this would be just further proof that Johnson and Sunak are cut from the same cloth.

“Every time it’s one rule for the Conservatives and one for everybody else. The police should investigate this potential breach of the law immediately.”

Derbyshire Police said on Twitter: “We are aware of a video of former prime minister Boris Johnson urging voters in Derbyshire to cast their ballot.

“The force was not notified of any visit by Boris Johnson to Derbyshire yesterday – and we have no information to suggest that this was taken while in the county.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman has been approached for comment.

Derbyshire was home to several key contests during Thursday’s local elections in England.

Labour retained control of Bolsover after gaining seats and winning more than half of the 37 available on the council, having held a slim majority ahead of the vote.

Results in Derby, where every seat is in play and where Labour is hoping to oust the minority Tory administration to become the largest party, and South Derbyshire – another expected two-way tussle between the Tories and Labour – are expected later on Friday.

